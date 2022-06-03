Knicks adding Rick Brunson, father of free agent Jalen Brunson, to coaching staff, per report

The New York Knicks are hiring their former backup level guard, Rick Brunson, as an assistant coach, in response to SNY’s Ian Begley. Brunson accepted the job after spending the previous few years because the coach for Camden Excessive College in New Jersey, however he has an in depth historical past on NBA benches.

Brunson has been an assistant with the Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Bobcats and Minnesota Timberwolves prior to now, and he labored below present Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau in each Chicago and Minnesota. Knicks president Leon Rose was Brunson’s agent throughout his taking part in days. Brunson resigned from Minnesota’s workers in 2018 due to allegations of harassment from a number of ladies. Brunson will substitute former Knicks assistant Kenny Payne, who left New York to take the top teaching place on the College of Louisville.

After all, no matter Brunson’s historical past with the principal figures in New York, there may be naturally going to be some hypothesis about his relationship with a sure Dallas Mavericks level guard. His son, Jalen Brunson, was one of many breakout gamers of the postseason, and is now set to grow to be an unrestricted free agent this summer season. Rumors have linked the Knicks to Brunson for fairly a while, and the presence of his father on their workers actually will not damage their possibilities of touchdown him.

After all, the Mavericks have a major benefit over the Knicks in a single key respect: their Hen Rights will enable them to pay him something as much as his most wage. The Knicks are hovering across the projected cap quantity at this second, and whereas they may clear sufficient house to pursue Brunson by way of trades, their greatest wager would probably be a sign-and-trade. Dallas would have to be closely incentivized to take part in a single. For that purpose, the Mavericks are most likely likelier to signal the younger level guard than the Knicks are.

Rick Brunson is an skilled assistant coach whether or not or not his son is on the roster. If he helps convey his son to New York? That is simply the cherry on prime.