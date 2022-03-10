Knicks’ Cam Reddish out for season with reported separated right shoulder

New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish injured his proper shoulder and can miss the rest of the season, the team announced Thursday. The third-year participant suffered a separated shoulder, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and is predicted to get well in roughly six weeks. The harm occurred when Reddish took a tough fall through the Knicks’ 131-115 win in opposition to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, after which he returned to New York for testing.

In principle, meaning it is potential that he might return through the playoffs, like he did in final 12 months’s Jap Convention finals as a member of the Atlanta Hawks. The issue with that’s, even after profitable three straight video games, the Knicks are nonetheless 28-38, 12th within the East and three.5 video games again of the final play-in spot. So yeah, Reddish’s season is over.

Please examine the opt-in field to acknowledge that you just wish to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Control your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



New York traded for Reddish about two months in the past, surrendering a first-round decide for a 22-year-old wing with upside. He was sad along with his function in Atlanta, however didn’t discover a greater one with the Knicks. It took three weeks for him to turn out to be a daily within the rotation, and in 15 appearances he averaged 6.1 factors, 1.four rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.eight steals and 0.9 turnovers in 14.Three minutes, solely twice logging 20-plus minutes and solely twice scoring in double figures. Reddish shot eight for 31 (25.eight %) from 3-point vary, however was truly extra environment friendly than he ever was as a Hawk as a result of he bought to the free throw line typically.

All of that’s to say that Reddish is not going to have a ton of leverage on the subject of negotiating a possible contract extension this offseason. If he would not signal one, then he will likely be a restricted free agent in the summertime of 2023.

For the Knicks’ ultimate 16 video games, R.J. Barrett, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley will comprise the Knicks’ wing rotation. The extra fascinating query, although, is what that rotation will seem like subsequent season.