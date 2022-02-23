Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson asking for public’s help to find his missing father

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is asking for the public’s help in finding his father, who has been missing since Feb. 11. On Monday, Robinson posted an Instagram story explaining that his father, Mitchell Robinson Jr., has been missing and Robinson is actively searching for him.

“Don’t know a place the devil will hide you… Come home, Pops,” Robinson wrote in the emotional Instagram post.

In addition, Robinson posted about his father on his personal Snapchat account. Robinson also shared a Facebook post regarding his father on Feb. 13. In that Facebook post, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (Fla.) revealed details regarding Robinson Jr.’s disappearance.

Robinson Jr. was last seen in Pensacola, Fla. on Feb. 11.

“My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620,” Mitchell wrote on his Snapchat post.

Mitchell is originally from Pensacola and has been a member of the Knicks since being selected with the No. 36 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. During the 2021-22 season, Robinson has put together averages of 8.4 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 76.2 percent from the field in 53 games.