Knicks’ Top Needs in 2022 NBA Draft | Bleacher Report

zero of three

Patrick Smith/Getty Photographs

The New York Knicks had been on their approach towards constructing a perennial NBA playoff participant till they weren’t.

Final season’s success could not maintain, regardless of summer time investments within the likes of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. The protection regressed, the offense plateaued within the Affiliation’s bottom-third, and the ‘Bockers barely made a peep over the 2021-22 marketing campaign.

That can’t occur once more, and this offseason offers some alternatives to make sure it will not.

The primary arrives with the draft the place the Knicks maintain the Nos. 11 and 42 picks. As they begin constructing their massive board, these needs to be the highest gadgets on their want checklist.