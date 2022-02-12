Knicks vs. Blazers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 12 best bets from model on 65-36 run

Moda Center hosts a matinee NBA matchup on Saturday in Portland. The New York Knicks visit the Portland Trail Blazers, with New York bringing a 25-31 record. The Knicks are 12-16 in road games, with Portland entering at 15-16 at home and 22-34 overall this season. RJ Barrett (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are out for the Knicks, with Nerlens Noel (foot) listed as questionable. Damian Lillard (core), Nassir Little (shoulder), Keon Johnson (ankle) and Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) are out for the Blazers.

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. ET in Portland. New York is listed as a 4.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Knicks vs. Blazers spread: Knicks -4.5

Knicks vs. Blazers over-under: 218.5 points

NYK: The Knicks are 13-15 against the spread in road games

POR: The Trail Blazers are 14-17 against the spread in home games

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are very good on the offensive glass, securing 29.2 percent of available rebounds and producing 14.6 second-chance points per game. Both of those metrics rank in the top six of the NBA, with New York also in the top six in free-throw attempts, averaging 22.4 per game. The Knicks are above-average in ball security (13.6 turnovers per game) and 3-pointers (13.0 per game), with Portland’s defense opening additional doors. The Blazers are No. 28 in the NBA in defensive rating, and Portland ranks in the bottom three of the league in field-goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed and assists allowed.

On defense, the Knicks are near the top of the league in points allowed in the paint, field-goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed and second-chance points allowed. New York also secures 73 percent of available defensive rebounds, and Portland is in the bottom eight of the NBA in points in the paint, field-goal percentage, 2-point percentage and assists per game on the offensive side.

Why the Blazers can cover

Portland is proficient in multiple categories on offense, headlined by 3-point shooting. The Blazers are making 13.4 3-pointers per game, No. 7 in the NBA, and that puts pressure on the opposition. Portland is above-average in both free-throw creation (21.5 attempts per game) and ball security (fewer than 14 turnovers per game), and New York is in the bottom 10 of the NBA in turnover creation and 3-pointers allowed on defense.

Defensively, Portland should benefit from the hiccups of New York, and the Blazers are elite on the defensive glass. The Blazers are grabbing more than 74 percent of available defensive rebounds, No. 3 in the NBA, and they are No. 2 in the league in second-chance points allowed (11.7 per game). New York is No. 24 in the NBA in offensive rating, and the Knicks are last in the league in points in the paint. The Knicks are also No. 25 or worse in the NBA in field-goal percentage, 2-point percentage, free-throw percentage and assists per game.

How to make Knicks vs. Blazers picks

