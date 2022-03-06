Knicks vs. Clippers prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 6 best bets from model on 71-44 run

The New York Knicks (25-38) and the Los Angeles Clippers (34-31) are set to square off on Sunday night. New York is currently in a massive slump, losing each of its last seven games. The Clippers, meanwhile, enter Sunday’s showdown full of confidence after winning five straight.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena is at 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by five points in the latest Knicks vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5.

Knicks vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -5

Knicks vs. Clippers over-under: 220.5 points

Knicks vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -220, New York +180

NYK: The over is 6-0 in the Knicks’ last 6 games

LAC: The Clippers are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall

Why the Clippers can cover



Guard Reggie Jackson has been a focal point for the Clippers’ offense. He’s averaging 17 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. The Boston College product can attack the basket strong but can also step back and knock down a jumper with ease. Jackson has scored 20-plus points in 17 matchups. In his last outing against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jackson stuffed the stat sheet with 36 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Guard Luke Kennard is marksmen for Los Angeles. Kennard logs 11.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and is shooting a team-high 45 percent from 3-point land. The Duke product has knocked down at least four 3-pointers in 15 matchups. One of his best games of the season came against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 17. Kennard tallied 25 points, three assists, and shot 8-for-9 from downtown in that matchup.

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard RJ Barrett has been playing lights out for the Knicks. He is putting up 18.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The 2019 third-overall pick has scored 20-plus points in eight of his last 10 games. In the Feb. 25 contest against the Miami Heat, Barrett tallied 46 points, nine rebounds, and knocked down six 3-pointers.

Forward Julius Randle is an all-around threat. Randle leads the team in scoring (19.8), rebounds (10), and assists (5.2). Over his past 11 games, the Kentucky product has recorded six double-doubles with 20-plus points. Randle knows how to draw contact and get to the free throw line. He’s shot at least six free throws in eight straight games.

