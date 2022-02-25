Knicks vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 25 best bets from model on 69-41 run

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks start their second-half journeys on Friday at Madison Sq. Backyard. The Knicks host the matchup with a 13-17 report at dwelling this season. New York is 25-34 total, with Miami coming into at 38-21 total and 19-14 in street video games. R.J. Barrett (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (foot) are listed as questionable for New York, with Derrick Rose (ankle) listed as uncertain. Kemba Walker (not with crew) can also be out for the Knicks.

Heat vs. Knicks unfold: Heat -5.5

Heat vs. Knicks over-under: 211 factors

Heat vs. Knicks cash line: Heat -230, Knicks +190

MIA: The Heat are 18-17-1 towards the unfold in convention video games

NYK: The Knicks are 16-20 towards the unfold in convention video games

Featured Sport | New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

Why the Heat can cowl

Miami is a balanced, full crew with spectacular items on offense and protection. The Heat are within the high eight of the league in offensive effectivity, scoring practically 1.12 factors per possession. Miami is making 37.Three % of 3-point makes an attempt, No. Three within the NBA, and the Heat are making 81 % of free-throw makes an attempt. The Heat are additionally close to the highest of the league in assists per recreation (25.8), help share (65.four % of discipline targets) and offensive rebound fee (29.5 %).

On the opposite finish, Miami is No. 6 within the league in defensive effectivity, and no crew permits fewer factors within the paint per recreation (40.1) than the Heat. Miami is within the high 5 in field-goal share allowed (44.2 %) and turnovers created (15.Three per recreation), with top-10 marks in assists allowed, second-chance factors allowed, and defensive rebound fee. New York’s offense additionally ranks close to the underside of the league in a number of areas, together with the NBA’s worst mark in creating factors within the paint.

Why the Knicks can cowl

New York is within the high 5 of the NBA in free-throw creation, producing 22.5 makes an attempt per recreation on the line. The Knicks are additionally wonderful on the offensive glass, securing 29.1 % of missed photographs and averaging 14.5 second-chance factors per recreation. New York is within the high 10 in 3-pointers per recreation (13.1), and above-average in limiting turnovers, averaging solely 13.6 per recreation.

The Knicks are holding opponents to 44.5 % capturing, No. 6 within the NBA, and are within the high 10 of the league in 2-point protection. New York is No. Three within the league in factors allowed within the paint (42.Eight per recreation), and rank solidly within the high 10 in blocked photographs with greater than 5 per recreation. Miami is powerful and balanced, however the Heat are close to the underside of the NBA in ball safety, committing a turnover on greater than 15 % of offensive possessions.

