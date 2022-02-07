Knicks vs. Jazz prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 7 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The NBA will showcase a five-game slate on Monday evening, with the final matchup of the night taking place in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz host the New York Knicks in a cross-conference game, with New York making its only trip to Utah this season. The Jazz are 32-21 this season, with the Knicks entering at just 24-29. Rudy Gobert (calf) and Joe Ingles (knee) are out for Utah, with Jordan Clarkson (knee) and Rudy Gay (knee) listed as questionable. Derrick Rose (ankle) is out for New York.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET. Utah is listed as the 7.5-point home favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Jazz odds.

Knicks vs. Jazz spread: Jazz -7.5

Knicks vs. Jazz over-under: 217.5 points

Knicks vs. Jazz money line: Jazz -340, Knicks +270

NYK: The Knicks are 12-13 against the spread in road games

UTAH: The Jazz are 9-18 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are facing a Jazz team that ranks second-worst in the NBA in turnover creation on defense, and New York has its own strengths. The Knicks are No. 7 in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (28.7 percent) and No. 4 in the NBA in second-chance points (14.4 per game). New York is also in the top 10 of the league in 3-pointers (13.0 per game) and free-throw attempts (22.2 per game), with above-average marks in 3-point accuracy and turnover prevention.

On defense, the Knicks hold opponents to 109.4 points per 100 possessions, with top-seven rankings in field-goal percentage allowed (44.1 percent), 2-point percentage allowed (51.4 percent), points in the paint allowed (42.0 per game) and second-chance points allowed (12.5 per game). New York is above-average in blocking shots and grabbing defensive rebounds, and Utah is No. 27 in the NBA in fast-break points and No. 28 in the NBA in assists.

Why the Jazz can cover

The Jazz are excellent on offense and also project to have a strong defensive matchup against the Knicks. Utah has the best offensive statistical profile in the NBA, leading the league in offensive rating, shooting efficiency, 2-point percentage and 3-pointers per game. The Jazz are making 47.3 percent of shots and 36.4 percent of 3-point attempts this season, and Utah also averages 22.9 free-throw attempts per game, No. 2 in the NBA. Utah is very strong on the offensive glass, securing 28.6 percent of rebounds, and the Jazz average more than 14 second-chance points per game.

On defense, Utah allows opponents to attempt only 18.4 free throws per game, No. 2 in the league, and the Jazz are No. 7 in the NBA in defensive rebound rate at 73.8 percent. Opponents are shooting 45.4 percent from the field, 34.4 percent from 3-point range and 52.0 percent on 2-point shots. New York is No. 24 in the NBA in offensive rating, with bottom-five ranking in points in the paint, field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and assists.

