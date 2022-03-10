Knicks vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 9 best bets from model on 74-47 run

Two teams riding winning streaks will face off at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday as the Dallas Mavericks (40-25) will host the New York Knicks (27-38). Luka Doncic has powered Dallas to an impressive run following All-Star weekend, but New York has also found its footing after recovering from a four-game losing streak. Which team will carry its momentum into Wednesday?

The game will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET and the Mavericks are nine-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total points scored is 216.

Knicks vs. Mavericks spread: Mavs -9

Knicks vs. Mavericks over-under: 216 points

Knicks vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -440, Knicks +340

NYK: RJ Barrett has averaged 25.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over his last five games

DAL: Doncic is averaging 33.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game in March

Why the Knicks can cover

It took some time for New York to perk up after benching Kemba Walker, but it appears poised to get out of its post-All-Star weekend rut. The Knicks’ lowly offense has shown signs of life over its last six games. Barrett has been essential to the visiting team’s success and could help the underdogs stay close against one of the NBA’s top-scoring defenses.

Barrett has averaged 28.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists since the All-Star break. New York’s season average of 105.8 points rose to 113 points during that span. The Knicks have already beaten Dallas on the road this season and New York has covered in each of its last three games.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas has been successful straight up and against the spread as of late. The Mavericks have covered in eight of their last 10 games and have thrived following Kristaps Porzingis’s move to the Washington Wizards. They’ve won eight of the 10 games they’ve played since the trade deadline.

Doncic was named Western Conference’s Player of the Month in February and has plenty of support after posting 34.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game last month. Jalen Brunson’s scoring average has risen to nearly 20 points per game in March, and Spencer Dinwiddie has stabilized Dallas’s bench. New York’s lack of depth at guard could cause the Knicks to fall short against one of the NBA’s most solid guard rotations.

