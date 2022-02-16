Knicks vs. Nets prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 16 best bets from model on 67-39 run

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks square off in a cross-city battle on Wednesday evening. The Nets are 30-27 this season, including a 17-13 mark in road games. The Knicks are 25-33 overall and 13-16 at Madison Square Garden. Kevin Durant (knee), Kyrie Irving (ineligible), Ben Simmons (reconditioning) and Joe Harris (ankle) are out for the Nets. R.J. Barrett (ankle), Nerlens Noel (foot) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are out for the Knicks.

Nets vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -3.5

Nets vs. Knicks over-under: 217 points

Nets vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -160, Nets +140

BKN: The Nets are 15-15 against the spread in road games

NYK: The Knicks are 13-16 against the spread in home games

Why the Nets can cover



Brooklyn has strengths on its own, but the Nets are also set to benefit from New York’s sketchy offense. The Knicks are No. 25 in the NBA in offensive rating, scoring only 108.3 points per 100 possessions. New York is No. 27 in the NBA in field goal percentage and No. 28 in two-point percentage, and the Knicks are dead-last in the league in points in the paint. New York is also No. 25 in free throw accuracy and No. 29 in assists, with Brooklyn landing above the NBA average in assist prevention.

The Nets are leading the league in 3-point percentage allowed (33.0 percent), with a top-10 mark in field goal percentage allowed at 44.8 percent. From there, Brooklyn’s offense is above-average, including only 13.9 turnovers per game, and New York is only No. 27 in the league in turnover creation on defense.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York’s defense is strong in many categories. The Knicks are No. 6 in the NBA in field goal percentage allowed, with opponents shooting only 44.5 percent against New York. The Knicks are also No. 3 in the league in points allowed in the paint (42.7 per game), with top-10 marks in two-point defense (52.1 percent), blocked shots (5.0 per game), and second-chance points allowed (12.6 per game).

On offense, the Knicks are not incredibly dynamic, but New York makes 13.0 3-pointers per game and commits only 13.6 turnovers per contest. The Knicks are in the top eight of the NBA in free throw attempts, offensive rebound rate, and second-chance points, with Brooklyn’s shaky defense also coming into play. The Nets are No. 24 in the NBA in turnover creation, with a below-average mark in free throw prevention and the No. 27 ranking in the league in defensive rebound rate.

