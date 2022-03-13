Knicks vs. Nets prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 13 best bets from model on 74-47 run

The New York Knicks go to the Brooklyn Nets in a cross-city battle on Sunday afternoon. The sport will probably be broadcast to a nationwide viewers from the Barclays Middle. Brooklyn goals to cease a four-game dwelling shedding streak, and the Nets are 34-33 general this season. The Knicks are 28-39 general and 15-20 in highway video games. Kyrie Irving (ineligible), Ben Simmons (reconditioning), Joe Harris (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), and David Duke (ankle) are out for the Nets. Obi Toppin (hamstring) is questionable for the Knicks, with Derrick Rose (ankle), Nerlens Noel (foot), Quentin Grimes (leg), and Cam Reddish (shoulder) dominated out.

Knicks vs. Nets unfold: Nets -6

Knicks vs. Nets over-under: 225.5 factors

Knicks vs. Nets cash line: Nets -250, Knicks +205

NYK: The Knicks are 5-Eight in opposition to the unfold in Atlantic Division video games

BKN: The Nets are 7-6-1 in opposition to the unfold in Atlantic Division video games

Featured Recreation | Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

Why the Knicks can cowl



The Knicks have notable offensive strengths, together with top-six marks within the NBA in free throw creation, offensive rebound fee, and second-chance factors per sport. From there, Brooklyn is within the backside third of the NBA in defensive effectivity, and New York has a path to offensive success. On the defensive finish, the problem is stiffer for the Knicks in opposition to a powerful Nets offense, however New York has clear statistical strengths.

The Knicks are within the high 5 of the NBA in discipline objective proportion allowed at 44.four p.c, and opponents are taking pictures solely 51.9 p.c on two-point makes an attempt in opposition to New York. The Knicks are additionally above-average in 3-point protection, holding opponents to 34.5 p.c. New York is great on the defensive glass, securing 73.6 p.c of missed pictures from opponents, and the Knicks are within the high 4 of the NBA in second-chance factors allowed (12.2 per sport) and factors allowed within the paint (43.2 per sport).

Why the Nets can cowl

Brooklyn’s offense is superior to New York’s offense. The Nets are scoring practically 1.12 factors per possession this season, soundly above the NBA common, and the Knicks rank No. 24 within the league in offensive effectivity. Brooklyn is within the high six of the NBA in discipline objective proportion (46.9 p.c) and free throw proportion (79.9 p.c), with New York rating No. 27 in discipline objective proportion and No. 29 in two-point proportion. No workforce averages fewer assists per sport than the Knicks, whereas the Nets are above-average in producing 24.9 assists per sport.

Brooklyn can also be above-average on the offensive glass, securing 27.four p.c of missed pictures and the Nets are within the high 10 of the NBA in quick break factors per sport (13.0). From there, the Knicks are No. 25 in quick break factors and dead-last within the NBA in factors within the paint per sport. Brooklyn is within the high 10 of the league in discipline objective proportion and 3-point proportion allowed on protection.

