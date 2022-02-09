Knicks vs. Nuggets prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 8 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The New York Knicks visit the Denver Nuggets in a cross-conference showdown on Tuesday. The Knicks (24-30) will play on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Utah Jazz on Monday. Nerlens Noel (knee) and Quentin Grimes (knee) are both questionable for New York, while Derrick Rose (ankle) remains out. Denver lists Austin Rivers (hip) as questionable to play, with Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) ruled out. The Nuggets are 29-24 overall and 14-10 in home games this season.

Knicks vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -8.5

Knicks vs. Nuggets over-under: 219.5 points

Knicks vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -400, Knicks +310

NYK: The Knicks are 5-2 against the spread with no rest

DEN: The Nuggets are 10-14 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks possess one of the best defensive units in the league as they rank seventh in points allowed (105.4) and fifth in FG percentage allowed (44.1). That’s bad news for a Nuggets team that is shorthanded and missing two of its best three scorers in Murray and Porter. New York is also strong on the glass, which is a weakness of Denver. Tom Thibodeau’s team ranks seventh in rebounds per game (46.0) while Denver is often outmuscled on the boards, ranking just 26th (43.3) in the league.

New York is also the rare team that seems to perform better on the second night of a back-to-back. The team played at Utah on Monday, but the Knicks have a 5-2 record against the spread in the second game of back-to-backs. Meanwhile, lethargy kicks in for Denver when it has a day off as it did on Monday. The Nuggets sport a 20-24 ATS record after a day off, so extra rest doesn’t particularly favor them.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver’s offense is firmly in the top 10 of the NBA this season, including top-five marks in shooting efficiency and assists. The Nuggets are known for prowess on that side of the floor, but Denver also has a very encouraging projection on defense against the Knicks. Denver leads the NBA in defensive rebound rate, securing more than 75 percent of available rebounds. The Nuggets also lead the NBA in second-chance points allowed (10.9 per game), with top-10 marks in myriad categories.

Denver is strongly above-average in 3-point defense, both in percentage and volume, and the Nuggets are allowing only 20.5 free- throw attempts and 11.5 fast-break points per game. Denver is also facing a Knicks offense that is just No. 24 in the NBA in efficiency, with glaring weaknesses. New York is last in points in the paint on offense, with the Knicks also landing in the bottom five of the NBA in field-goal percentage, 2-point percentage and assists per game this season.

