Knicks vs. Suns prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 4 best bets from model on 71-44 run

The Phoenix Suns will try to pass another test of their depth on Friday night when they host the New York Knicks in an NBA cross-conference matchup at the Footprint Center. The Suns (50-12) crushed the Trail Blazers 120-90 on Wednesday night despite being without Chris Paul (thumb) and Devin Booker (COVID-19 protocols). Paul could miss the rest of the regular season, while Booker’s return date is uncertain. Still, the Suns have the best record in the Western Conference and face the floundering Knicks (25-37), who are struggling offensively beyond their two stars. New York is 12th in the East and last in the Atlantic Division, and it has just one victory in its past 11 games. Phoenix has won nine of its last 11.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET in Phoenix, Ariz. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as a 6.5-point favorite in its latest Knicks vs. Suns odds, and the over-under for total points is set at 223. Before making any Suns vs. Knicks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 71-44 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Suns, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -6.5

Knicks vs. Suns over-under: 223 points

Knicks vs. Suns money line: New York -320, Phoenix +250

NYK: RJ Barrett is averaging 28.6 points per game over his past seven.

PHX: Cameron Johnson has hit 18 of his last 35 3-point tries (51.4 percent).

Featured Game | Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is dominant on both ends and outscores opponents by 8.1 points per game, the best differential in the NBA. It is 14-9 ATS in non-conference games and 34-28 ATS overall. The Suns lead the league in field-goal percentage (48.2) and are third in opponent field-goal shooting (44) while scoring 113.6 points (fourth in NBA). The Knicks score 105.1 per game (27th) and shoot 43.4 percent (28th). Their only “strength” on offense is 3-point shooting (35.1 percent, 16th), but the Suns are the NBA’s best defensive team against the three (33.2 percent).

Johnson and Deandre Ayton stepped up Wednesday in the absence of top scorer Booker (25.6 points). They combined for 38 points, with Johnson hitting four of five three-point tries to get 20. He shoots 43.7 percent on his 3-point attempts, the fourth-best mark in the league, and the Suns are seventh in that stat, hitting at a 36-percent clip. The Suns had 14 steals in Wednesday’s game, led by Jae Crowder’s five, and outrebounded Portland 46-35. Ayton is second on the team in scoring at 16.5 points and gets a team-high 10 rebounds per game.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York’s strength has been its defense. It is 10-13 ATS in non-conference games and 26-36 ATS overall. It holds opponents to 107.3 points per game (eighth in NBA) and it is seventh in opponent shooting percentage (44.7). The Knicks are seventh in the league in rebounding (46 per game) and fifth in offensive boards (11.4) with Julius Randle averaging 10.1 rebounds. They are decent from 3-point range, with Evan Fournier hitting 39.2 percent of his attempts. He averages 14.4 points but went 0-for-5 on his tries Wednesday and scored just three points.

The Knicks are 16-20 ATS after a loss, and they need to get some offense from players other than Barrett and Randle. Barrett scored 30 points in Wednesday’s loss and averages 18.9 points per game, while Randle had 24 and scores a team-high 19.7 per game. Only two other players scored in double figures, with Immanuel Quickley third on the team with just 11 points. The Knicks play the third-slowest pace in the league, so they will try to bog things down and hope the Suns struggle with Booker, their top scorer, and Paul, the league’s top assist man.

How to make Suns vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the point total, predicting a combined 217 total points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.