Knicks vs. Thunder prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 14 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The Oklahoma City Thunder aim to snap a five-game losing streak on Monday evening. The Thunder take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, with the Knicks having lost five of the last six games. Oklahoma City is 17-39 this season, and New York has a 25-32 overall record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Mike Muscala (ankle), and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) are out for the Thunder. Derrick Rose (ankle) and R.J. Barrett (ankle) are out for the Knicks, with Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Nerlens Noel (foot) and Cam Reddish (ankle) listed as questionable.

Knicks vs. Thunder spread: Knicks -8.5

Knicks vs. Thunder over-under: 205.5 points

OKC: The Thunder are 19-10 against the spread in road games

NYK: The Knicks are 13-15 against the spread in home games

Why the Knicks can cover

New York’s defense has the better matchup against Oklahoma City, but the Knicks do have offensive strengths. The Knicks are fantastic on the offensive glass, averaging 14.6 second-chance points per game and grabbing more than 29 percent of available rebounds. The Knicks are also in the top 10 of the NBA in free-throw creation and 3-pointers per game, with above-average ball security. On the other end, the Knicks should capitalize on Oklahoma City’s subpar offense.

The Thunder are last in the NBA in myriad offensive categories, including offensive rating, field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage and assists per game. The Knicks are No. 3 in the league in points allowed in the paint (42.4 per game), with above-average marks in field-goal percentage defense (44.4 percent), defensive rebound rate (73.1 percent) and second-chance points allowed (12.6 per game).

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder are above-average in taking care of the ball, committing only 13.6 turnovers per game. New York is also No. 27 in the NBA in turnover creation on defense, and Oklahoma City’s defense can take it from there. The Thunder are in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive rating, allowing only 108.5 points per 100 possessions. OKC allows opponents to shoot only 44.7 percent from the field, with above-average marks in 2-point defense and 3-point defense.

The Thunder are No. 3 in the NBA in free-throw attempts allowed (19.1 per game) and No. 2 in the NBA in fast-break points allowed (9.8 per game). Oklahoma City is also above-average in points allowed in the paint (45.8 per game), and New York’s offense is shaky. The Knicks are No. 24 in offensive efficiency and No. 25 in free-throw accuracy, with bottom-five rankings in the NBA in field-goal percentage, 2-point percentage and assists per game.

