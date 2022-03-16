Knicks vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 16 bets from model on 78-48 run

The New York Knicks gave the impression to be turning a nook final week as they matched a season excessive with three consecutive victories after enduring a seven-game dropping streak. However they had been unable to report that elusive fourth straight win and completed their seven-game street journey the identical manner they began it — with back-to-back defeats. New York (28-40) hopes to keep away from one other setback and benefit from a group with one of many worst street data within the NBA once they host the injury-depleted Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Portland (26-41) is 9-23 away from house in 2021-22 and has misplaced 5 in a row on the street after falling 122-113 at Atlanta on Monday. Damian Lillard (stomach), Jusuf Nurkic (foot) and Anfernee Simons (knee) are among the many gamers out for Portland.

Tipoff at Madison Sq. Backyard is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. New York is an 11-point favourite within the newest Knicks vs. Path Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for complete points scored is 224.5.

Knicks vs. Path Blazers unfold: New York -11

Knicks vs. Path Blazers over-under: 224.5 factors

Knicks vs. Path Blazers cash line: New York -700, Portland +475

NYK: The Knicks are 6-Zero towards the unfold of their final six video games

POR: The Path Blazers are 2-10 ATS of their final 12 contests following a straight-up loss

Featured Recreation | New York Knicks vs. Portland Path Blazers

Why the Knicks can cowl

After producing solely 10 factors on 4-of-16 capturing in a victory on the Los Angeles Clippers on March 6, Julius Randle has elevated his offensive sport. The 27-year-old energy ahead bounced again the next evening, registering a career-best 46-point efficiency in New York’s 131-115 triumph at Sacramento. Randle went 8-for-16 from past the arc in that victory and has made three 3-pointers whereas recording no less than 26 factors in every of his final three outings.

Randle leads the Knicks with a mean of 20.5 factors and R.J. Barrett is scoring 19.Three per contest. The 21-year-old Barrett set a profession excessive along with his personal 46-point effort on Feb. 25 towards Miami and has scored no less than 20 in seven of eight contests since. Evan Fournier, who’s third on the Knicks in scoring (14.Four factors), is capturing 39.Four % from past the arc and has made no less than 5 3-pointers on 12 events this season.

Why the Path Blazers can cowl

Portland has misplaced seven of its final eight total contests however has been receiving some super offensive efforts from Josh Hart of late. The 27-year-old capturing guard, who was acquired from New Orleans in a seven-player deal in early February, set a profession excessive with 44 factors on 15-of-21 capturing within the Path Blazers’ 127-118 house victory towards Washington on Saturday. Hart, whose earlier greatest was a 30-point outing as a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers in April 2018, adopted up with a 31-point efficiency in Monday’s loss to the Hawks.

Hart went 10-for-16 from 3-point vary in these two contests after making solely two of his 27 makes an attempt from past the arc in his earlier 5 outings. Rookie Trendon Watford additionally has turned it on offensively, reaching double figures in factors in six consecutive video games and scoring no less than 22 in every of his final three outings. The 21-year-old energy ahead recorded 10 or extra factors solely twice in his first 35 contests this season.

