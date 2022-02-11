Knicks vs. Warriors prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 10 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The New York Knicks visit San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Knicks are 24-31 this season and 11-16 in road games. The Warriors (41-14) are 25-4 at home and coming off a back-to-back after losing to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. New York lists Quentin Grimes (knee), Nerlens Noel (knee), and Mitchell Robinson (calf) as questionable, with RJ Barrett (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) ruled out. Draymond Green (back) and James Wiseman (knee) remain out for Golden State.

Knicks vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -9

Knicks vs. Warriors over-under: 217.5 points

Knicks vs. Warriors money line: Warriors -475, Knicks +360

NYK: The Knicks are 12-15 against the spread in road games

GSW: The Warriors are 5-4 against the spread with no rest

Featured Game | Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has the rest advantage in this game, with the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back. Golden State is also No. 29 in the NBA in ball security, committing well over 15 turnovers per game. New York is holding opponents to 105.9 points per game, No. 8 in the NBA, and the Knicks are in the top eight of the league in field-goal percentage allowed (44.3 percent), 2-point percentage allowed (51.8 percent) and points in the paint allowed (42.3 per game).

On the other end, the Knicks secure 29.0 percent of available rebounds on the offensive glass, ranking in the top eight of the NBA. Those offensive rebounds lead to 14.6 second-chance points per game, a top-five mark, and New York makes 13.0 3-pointers per contest. The Knicks are also soundly above-average in free-throw creation (22.2 attempts per game and ball security (13.6 turnovers per game).

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State’s defense is elite, and the team’s offense also pulls its own weight. The Warriors rank in the top six of the NBA in field- goal percentage, 2-point percentage, 3-point percentage, 3-pointers per game, assists, assist percentage and fast-break points. On the other end, no team in the NBA is better than the Warriors, with Golden State giving up only 1.03 points per possession on defense.

Golden State leads the league in field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage, with opponents also shooting only 50 percent on 2-point attempts against the Warriors. The Warriors are in the league’s top tier in assist prevention, allowing only 22 per game, with top-seven marks in defensive rebound rate and turnover creation rate. Golden State generates more than nine steals per game, and the Warriors are blocking nearly five shots per game this season.

