Knife, airsoft guns found inside students’ backpacks at 3 Broward schools – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Broward County Public Schools officers have reported the invention of bad pieces in 3 schools within the district. A knife and two airsoft guns have been found within the backpacks of scholars at Sea Castle Elementary in Miramar, Gulfstream Academy of Hallandale Beach Ok-8, and Falcon Cove Middle in Weston. The district has introduced that every pupil will probably be disciplined in line with the Code Book for Student Conduct. Safety of the scholars is a best precedence for the college district, and they’re urging folks to be vigilant and acutely aware of their kids’s actions and possessions.

This incident highlights the desire for larger safety features in schools around the country. It is very important that faculty personnel and directors take proactive steps to give protection to their scholars and save you bad pieces from being introduced onto college belongings. The group should paintings in combination to create a protected finding out surroundings for all scholars.

