Knife-wielding man dies in police custody after acting erratically in public, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department officials say a man who was armed with a knife died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
According to authorities, officers were called to the 9700 block of Beechnut Street about the man. HPD officers say when they arrived, they found a man acting erratically in the middle of the street.
Officers say before they arrived on the scene, witnesses reported seeing the man inside a gas station, throwing things all over the store, and rolling on the ground.
Authorities say the man somehow obtained a knife before going outside and jumping in and out of traffic with the weapon in hand.
When officers arrived around 1:47 p.m., they say they found the man on the ground outside. Officers then reportedly placed him in handcuffs and in a police unit.
Initial reports suggest the man was hit by a car while on the ground, however, that is still being investigated.
Moments later, the man began reportedly foaming at the mouth while in custody before he turned blue, according to HPD Assistant Chief Ban Tien.
Ad
Medics at the scene were said to have tried life-saving measures, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
An HPD Special Investigations Unit is investigating.
HPD commanders and PIO are en route to a fatal auto pedestrian crash scene in the 9700 block of Beechnut St. Prelim info is a knife-wielding suspect was struck by a vehicle. No other info at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/06iWQbJRZv
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 21, 2022
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.