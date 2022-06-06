Kobe Bryant game-worn Lakers jersey from rookie season sells for $2.73M

A game-worn jersey from Los Angeles legend Kobe Bryant bought for a hefty price ticket at an public sale. On Sunday, SCP Auctions introduced {that a} game-worn jersey from Bryant’s rookie season bought for $2.73 million.

The jersey was worn by Bryant throughout two common season victories on the Discussion board in 1997. Bryant wore the jersey in common season wins in opposition to the Utah Jazz on April 13, 1997 after which once more in opposition to the Sacramento Kings on April 17, 1997. SCP Auctions told the Associated Press that the each events concerned within the sale need their identities to stay nameless. Nevertheless, they famous that the one that bought the jersey has had the merchandise of their possession for the previous 25 years.

The jersey was verified by unbiased authenticators and photo-matched as a way to ensure it was the similar one which Bryant wore in the course of the 1996-97 marketing campaign.

Whereas the profitable bidder paid a hefty price ticket for the jersey, it nonetheless is not probably the most profitable Bryant jersey that has been bought on the public sale block.

In 2021, one among Bryant’s rookie Lakers jersey bought for $3.69 million. That one was additionally autographed, and with that price ticket it’s nonetheless the most costly sum ever paid for a basketball jersey.