Kodak Black Reacts Bummed Out To News He’s Having A Second Daughter

Congratulations to Kodak on his third child on the best way!

Kodak Black is the papi of a second daughter, though he was crossing his finger for a boy. The rapper revealed in a current Instagram put up that he and the mom of his daughter, 25-year-old Daijanae Ward, hosted a particular gender reveal celebration for the unborn tot and found they have been having a child woman.

The co-parents coordinated their outfits, with Kodak sporting blue with a touch of pink on his clothes. Sharing a carousel of images from the gender reveal, Kodak was candid about his expectation of fathering a boy following him welcoming a child woman again in January, however he nonetheless did shed his gratitude for the wholesome child woman on the best way.

My BM So Fairly. I Wore Blue & Pink To Be Impartial About All the things Even Tho I Needed A Boy Kuz I Simply Had a Daughter In January I Was A Lil Upset When That Pink Smoke Got here Out However It Is What It Is I Know We’ll Produce A Stunning Wholesome Child !!!

Kodak concluded his child’s gender announcement with a candy message about his second daughter including to his legacy.

To Be Trustworthy I Was Suppose To Have Two Daughters Anyhow For My Legacy !!! King , Queen , Princess & Prince 👑 The Subsequent One Gone Be A Boy tho 😤 NO MATTER WHAT I WOULD FOREVER LOVE ALL MY KIDS THE SAME

Again in January, Yak welcomed his first daughter, Queen Yuri Kapri. The newborn’s mom is actual property dealer Maranda Johnson. The 24-year-old rapper introduced the new child’s arrival on his Instagram web page as he mirrored on it being a full yr since he acquired out of jail.

“What’s loopy is, you realize, right this moment 1/21/22. My child woman coming,” he shared within the heartfelt IG put up. “I can’t wait to see her. She coming right this moment. That’s nice. Queen Yuri. All of the lacking items that I didn’t have, she acquired. She a Z queen.”

Maranda shared the primary photograph of her and Kodak’s child woman right this moment on Instgram. Isn’t she cute?

Kodak is also the daddy of a 6-year-old son named King from a earlier relationship.