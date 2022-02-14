Kourtney Kardashian Kanoodles With Travis Barker At Star-Studded AMIRI Show

Keeping up with Kourney’s kanoodling

The stars were out at AMIRI’s Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in LA where smitten couple Kourtney Kardashian and fiancée Travis Scott moved closer to becoming everyone’s favorite unproblematic celebrity couple in Hollyweird.

Notable attendees included Usher, Gunna, Colman Domingo, Law Roach, London on da Track, Polo G, Lil Meech, Swae Lee, King Combs, and many more outfitted in luxurious fashions and accessories at the buzzy affair.

Peep the selects below:

The high-profile event went down at an artsy showspace with an immersive interpretation of Wes Lang’s LA studio recreated under the direction of Mike Amiri.

A nostalgic luxury brand with a daring Rock ‘N’ Roll aesthetic, AMIRI is one of the most name-dropped brands in Hip-Hop.

Whether Kourtney and Travis actually focused on the show instead of each other, we don’t know, but they’ve been glowing since their swoon-worthy engagement back in October.

Barker lead his to bride-to-be to a giant heart-shaped arrangement (you could see from space) on a beach in Southern California.

Naturally, word started to spread from eavesdropping beachgoers that a major celebrity proposal was happening and, less than an hour later, Kourtney posted the news to Instagram, simply writing, “forever” and tagging Barker. He responded with the same in her comment section, adding an infinity symbol.

Since making their relationship official last Valentine’s Day, Kravis have been absolutely inseparable. Following her decade-long relationship with the father of her children, Scott Disick, and a few private relationships thereafter, it was immediately obvious how different this partner was for Kourtney from the constant PDA.