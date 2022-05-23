KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: May 23

FORT WORTH – WB 121 between E. Loop 820 and Handley Ederville Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Wednesday, 5/25 for construction activities, traffic will be directed through a marked detour.

*DALLAS – As part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project, the WB I-20 exit ramp to SB I-35E will be closed starting at 5 am on Monday, 5/ 23 through late June, traffic will be directed to use Exit 468 (Houston School Rd/University Hills Blvd), follow the NB I-35E frontage road to Wheatland Rd., turn left then follow the SB I-35E frontage road for access to SB I-35E.

DENTON COUNTY – NB & SB I-35 between Hwy 77 and FM 246 Chisam Road traffic will be reduced to one lane due to slow moving road repair operations daily from 7 am to 8 pm on Tuesday, 5/24 through Monday, 5/30.

DUNCANVILLE – EB I-20 between Main Street and Cockrell Hill the right lane will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 5/26.

SOUTH DALLAS – WB I-20 between Lancaster Road and Bonnie View Road multiple right lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 5/24.

SOUTH DALLAS – WB I-20 between Houston School Road and Bonnie View Road multiple left lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Wednesday, 5/25.

SOUTH DALLAS – EB I-20 between Lancaster Road and Bonnie View Road multiple right lanes will be closed overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 5/26.

NORTHPARK – SB 75 between Park Lane and Northpark Blvd the left lane will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 5/26.

GARLAND – EB I-30 between Zion Road and Dalrock Road the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3:30 pm through Friday, 5/27.

BALCH SPRINGS – SB 635 between Elam Road and Rylie Crest multiple left lanes will be closed overnight from 8 pm to 5 am on Monday, 5/16 & Tuesday, 5/24.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE – EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 5/29.

MESQUITE – EB & WB I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Northwest Drive various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 5/29.

Photo credit Audacy



MESQUITE – EB I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Northwest Drive will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 5/24 and Wednesday, 5/25.

MESQUITE – WB I-30 between Northwest Drive and Gus Thomasson Road will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 5/25 and on Thursday, 5/26 there will be a ROLLING FULL CLOSURE from 11 pm to 5 am.

MESQUITE – EB I-30 exit ramp to SB 635 will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 5/24 and Wednesdsay, 5/25.

MESQUITE – WB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Wednesday, 5/25 and Thursday, 5/26.

OAK CLIFF – NB I-35E exit ramp to Marsalis Ave will be closed overnight from 9 pm to 5 am through Tuesday, 5/24.

OAK CLIFF – NB I-35E exit ramp to 8th street will be closed overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Wednesday, 5/25.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF – NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 5/28.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF – NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes will be closed daily nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 5/28.

RED BIRD – NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 5/28.

FORT WORTH – SB I-35W between Golden Triangle Blvd and Heritage Trace Parkway ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 5/25.

FORT WORTH – EB N. Loop 820 between Saginaw-Main and I-35W ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 5/25.

FORT WORTH – WB N.Loop 820 between Riverside Drive to FM 156 (Blue Mound Road) ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 5/25.

FORT WORTH – NB & SB I-35W exit ramps to WB N. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 5/25.

FORT WORTH – SB I-35W between 33rd Street and 28th Street ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 5/25.

FORT WORTH – NB E. Loop 820 between Randol Mill Road and Hwy 10 the left lane will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Wednesday, 5/25.

FORT WORTH – WB I-20 at East Loop 820 will have single lane closures from daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Thursday, 5/26 for maintenance activities.

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY – EB 114 between Kirkwood Boulevard and Davis Boulevard will be reduced to one lane from 9 pm to 6 am on Monday, 5/23 and Tuesday, 5/24 for construction activities.

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY – EB & WB FM 1187 between Business FM 1187 to I-35W will have various lanes closed from nightly from 7 pm to 6 am through Tuesday, 5/24 for construction activities.

MANSFIELD – SB Hwy 287 between FM 157 and Heritage Parkway the left lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 4 pm through Friday, 5/27.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB 170 will have various single lane closures from I-35W to Hwy 377 from 9 am to 3 pm through Thursday, 5/26 for construction activities.

