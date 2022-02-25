Kroger’s new Dallas robot-operated online grocery warehouse designed to grab market share

While H-E-B’s expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth area later this year is being widely anticipated, there’s a potentially big market-moving launch coming from Kroger.

Kroger, the No. 2 market share grocer in D-FW behind Walmart, is shoring up its local online grocery delivery business with three levels of service: 30-minute quick purchases and two-hour deliveries, both through Instacart, and next-day, stock-up or weekly online orders filled from an automated warehouse and delivered by Kroger employees.

Sometime this spring, Kroger will begin operating its automated online grocery facility in Dallas that will be able to process 18,000 orders a day to serve customers throughout North Texas and into Oklahoma, said Bill Bennett, Kroger’s vice president for e-commerce.

The 350,000-square-foot facility has been under construction with Kroger’s technology partner and U.K.-based online grocer Ocado for the last two years. It’s on a 55-acre parcel just south of Interstate 20 at the corner of Cleveland and Telephone roads.

Last week, Kroger said it would expand its reach to Oklahoma City — where it has no stores — with an online-only shopping offer when the Dallas facility opens.

The warehouse is hiring drivers and warehouse workers now. It will take 400 people in Dallas to run the operation while robots pick and pack the groceries.

Workers unload groceries coming into the warehouse, unpack them and put items into totes. The robots take the totes to temperature-controlled “hives” for storage, Bennett said.

The robots know to pick groceries in the optimal order, he said. “If you order both Campbell soup and bread, it will pick the soup first so the bread isn’t squashed.”

These rectangle-shaped rolling robots from Kroger’s U.K. technology partner Ocado move around a hive where they pick up groceries and put them into totes they’re carrying. The robots can fill a large stock-up order in 10 minutes versus up to an hour by a shopper in a Kroger supermarket.



The robots pick the orders, and the containers with customers’ groceries come out of the hive in big rolling carts that are put on delivery vans in the order they will be delivered.

Each driver can make up to 22 deliveries in an 8- to 10-hour day. Customers preselect a one-hour slot for their delivery. The service costs $9.95 for a single order or $79 for a year of unlimited delivery. Grocery prices are the same as in the store, coupons are accepted and drivers will even recycle grocery bags, Bennett said.

“Even in the hot summers in Dallas, the refrigerated trucks will allow drivers to be out all day and still deliver rock-solid ice cream, cold milk and crisp produce,” Bennett said. “You don’t even get that when you shop yourself in the stores.”

Bennett said an order that would take 45 minutes to an hour for a shopper in a store to fulfill can be completed in 10 minutes in the automated warehouse.

“Store aisles can get clogged with personal shoppers,” Bennett said. “Now we improve the in-store shopping experience by doing more of the picking off-site.”

His family has been using the service in Cincinnati, where the first Ocado fulfillment center started operating last year. “We pre-book days, snag a slot and just keep adding all week before the order comes.”

Twitter: @MariaHalkias

