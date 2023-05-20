Kurt Warner’s son, Kade, believes he’s ‘the smartest receiver in this draft class’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed probably the most extra intriguing undrafted loose brokers in this elegance in broad receiver Kade Warner. The son of NFL legend Kurt Warner performed 3 years at Nebraska earlier than moving to Kansas State for his ultimate two collegiate seasons, and he has an enormous chip on his shoulder after going undrafted.

“I take everything personally,” Warner mentioned, via Pewter Report. “Like I was saying, from that undrafted, that walk-on mentality, every little thing. Like if the coaches pick somebody else before me, I write that down. If somebody gets more reps than me in this walk through, I write that down. It’s kind of like that chip on your shoulder. I think just that expression is said a lot so I don’t like saying it, but I just take everything personally.”

Warner wrapped up his collegiate occupation along with his perfect season as he stuck 46 passes for 456 yards and 5 touchdowns in 14 video games performed. In the Wildcats’ Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama, he led Kansas State with 5 catches for 48 yards. Warner is an older rookie at 24, however he believes that provides him an edge in the soccer IQ division.

“So, I’m competitive like that and I’m the smartest receiver in this draft class,” Warner mentioned. “I’ve said it before. They’re going to get a good slot receiver out of me and I’m going to know exactly what to do on every play.”

Kansas State’s respectable web site lists Warner at 6-foot-1, 204 kilos, and he figures to play in the slot on the subsequent stage. In 38 general collegiate video games performed, Warner stuck 90 passes for 858 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have a forged broad receiver room with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and rookie Trey Palmer, however there’s a spot at the roster for Warner if he can provoke thru coaching camp and the preseason. As a former walk-on, he’s used to this more or less scenario. His father made it giant after being handed over through each NFL crew in the 1994 NFL Draft. Maybe Kade can do the similar.