The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just lately added 18 undrafted unfastened brokers to their lineup sooner than the rookie minicamp over the weekend. One of the newly recruited gamers has a notable closing identify – Kade Warner.

Kade’s father, Kurt Warner, was once a quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals all through Super Bowl 43. When the more youthful Warner was once ten years previous, he watched his dad’s staff play at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the place they misplaced to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the “Tampa Toe-Tap” play. Now, 14 years later, Kade Warner is again on the similar stadium, however this time as an undrafted free-agent vast receiver for the Bucs’ rookie minicamp.

“I was a walk-on; nobody wanted me, didn’t have any offers,” Warner mentioned of his underdog tale. “To be right here and to place in this jersey, and to head in the market and play soccer, it’s actually a dream come true for me.” His adventure has been similar to his father’s trail, which was once even tailored into a film.

Warner’s senior season at Kansas State ended with a career-high of 46 catches for 456 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns, making him a cast soccer participant. “Whose caught more balls than him?” mentioned Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales. “His dad is a former quarterback. We’re excited to get him in here and let him compete with the rest of the group.”

Bucs head trainer Todd Bowles mentioned, “He’s a solid football player. He can catch the ball; he can play special teams. He can do a lot of things that we need, and we’re always looking for special teams players.”