KXAN wins 3 Texas Broadcast News Awards, named finalist for Overall Excellence

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Texas Association of Broadcasters introduced the 2023 Texas Broadcast News Award Winners and Finalists, and a number of other KXAN tasks and crew contributors had been decided on.

“The Texas Broadcast News Awards recognize outstanding local journalism produced by TAB Member Radio and TV stations serving local communities throughout the state,” TAB mentioned.





KXAN was once venerated with the Carole Kneeland Award, named after an Austin news director who, in keeping with TAB, believed in a newsroom management coaching effort.

In tv protection for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio house, KXAN received within the Public Affairs class for the station’s State of Texas: Stop Mass Shootings protection.

Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans additionally received within the Weather Anchor class for First Warning Weather.

KXAN’s TV protection was once additionally indexed as a finalist in a couple of classes, which integrated Overall Texas Broadcast Excellence within the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio house.

In the Multimedia/Digital Storytelling class, KXAN was once identified as a finalist for its Stop Mass Shootings and Medical Debt Lawsuits protection.

For the Politics / Election Coverage class, the 2022 City of Austin Elections protection by way of KXAN Reporter Grace Reader, and the State of Texas Gubernatorial Debate post-show had been each identified as finalists.

KXAN Reporter Nabil Remadna was once indexed as a finalist within the Reporter class for his tales of Central Texas.

KXAN Investigates was once identified as a finalist within the Investigative Report class with two studies:

Where finalists are famous, TAB mentioned the winners could be introduced April 15.