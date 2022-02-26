Kyiv residents continue sheltering underground on third day of Russian invasion

On the third day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, about 100 people were sheltering in the deepest subway station in Kyiv. They had either gone to the station voluntarily, or gotten stuck there when trains were stopped because of air raids.

“Suddenly when I came here to the station… the soldiers came, and they told everyone to get out of the train, you can’t go further on,” Deekshith, a 21-year-old medical student from India, told CBS News on Saturday.

Four years into his medical degree in Ukraine, he doesn’t want to leave the country and give up his studies.

“I came here for a purpose. Studying. Imagine you’re in the middle of your career and someone says get out of that place… I’m not mentally prepared to go back, but if things go sideways then I have no choice.”

There were multiple air raid sirens in the city on Saturday, as fighting continued near the capitol city.

Angelina, who moved into the station with her mother and dog on Friday, said that she was originally from Crimea, a part of Ukraine that was annexed by Russia in 2014.

She said her family had moved to Kyiv to escape the Russians during that invasion.

“I know that it will be different. I believe in this,” she told CBS News when how she felt about experiencing a Russian invasion for the second time in her life.



“When [the Russian annexation of Crimea] happened, I was a child, and I didn’t know what was happening. It’s like you wake up and you see a new flag, new people. Like they don’t talk, they just staying, and you don’t know what to do. You’re just scared and that’s all. But now I know what to do, and I think that everything will be OK.”

She said people in the station were trying to stay positive and avoid panicking. She took some time outside to walk her dog and get some fresh air.

“Dogs, they feel our emotions. So the main idea is to keep calm and don’t panic,” she told CBS News. “In some moments, when we see some news, bad news about our soldiers dying, I see that she’s near me, and I get better.”

