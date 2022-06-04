Kyle Pitts on how he plans to improve in Year 2: ‘Mentally, I’m trying to get better’

The Atlanta Falcons underwent some important adjustments this offseason. They traded their longtime beginning quarterback, Matt Ryan. They noticed their No. 1 large receiver, Calvin Ridley, get suspended for your entire season. They minimize ties with a number of stalwart defenders.

One factor that will not be altering, although, is that tight finish Kyle Pitts would be the centerpiece of the group’s offense. Being the highest risk on a unit that does not have many different high-level gamers to attract consideration away is a troublesome job, so Pitts is aware of he wants to enhance each offseason. This yr, he is engaged on the psychological side of the sport.

“Mentally, I am attempting to get higher. There’s at all times room for enchancment,” Pitts stated at Falcons OTAs, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The psychological, attempting to dissect protection sooner … The psychological aspect helps you play sooner, simply realizing what the protection goes to do.”

With out Ridley, with Russell Gage having signed with the division rival Buccaneers, with operating again Mike Davis now in Baltimore, and the Falcons having introduced in rookie wideout Drake London and traded for former Raiders receiver Bryan Edwards, the supporting solid round Pitts is far totally different than it was a yr in the past.

“It is totally different, nevertheless it’s nice assembly new individuals,” Pitts stated. “These are nice guys. We’re actually shut. We have gotten shut quick. We hang around rather a lot. It is a new really feel. We’re attempting to deliver camaraderie collectively and construct chemistry.”

That crew shall be tasked with serving to Marcus Mariota (and doubtlessly Desmond Ridder) transfer the ball in Arthur Smith’s offense. It was a wrestle at occasions for the Falcons final season, however the hope is that bringing in new items will not less than assist the group make some progress in 12 months 2. Pitts is anticipated to paved the way, and if his rookie season is any indication, he will be fairly good for fairly some time. The bodily prowess is already there, and dealing on the psychological side of the sport can solely make him higher.