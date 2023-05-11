Kyle Shanahan says Trey Lance can still be 49ers’ future at QB, but Brock Purdy’s ‘already done it’

As the 2023 NFL season looms, the San Francisco 49ers have extra questions surrounding their quarterbacks in comparison to another crew within the league. After fielding more than one sign callers within the playoffs because of accidents, the 49ers now have Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, and new signee Sam Darnold of their ranks. However, head trainer Kyle Shanahan presented some insights into his true ideas in regards to the crew’s quarterback hierarchy throughout the Dwight Clark Legacy Series match in San Jose on Wednesday.

Here are a few of his maximum notable feedback:

Trey Lance’s present standing: “I think Trey is the best that we’ve seen him right now. Yeah, we gotta get into OTAs and practice, but when you watch his feet, his timing, how he’s throwing the ball, he’s in such a better place now than he was last year at this time.”

The 49ers’ desire for Brock Purdy: “When you talk about, ‘What does that say about Trey?’ I think it’s so unfair to Trey. What it does say is what Brock did in his eight games. And what Brock did was really damn good.”

Lance’s doable as a long-term quarterback: “I understand the unusual circumstances of when you trade up for a quarterback with the third pick in the draft how you’re expecting him to be the man for a long time. And we did expect that, and I still believe that he can be (that). You’re also not expecting the last pick in the draft to come in and play at that level.”

49ers’ previous trust in Lance: “We were ready to go with Trey. And Trey was going to go through a lot (last) year, and I believe he would have gotten to a level where he did similar stuff (to Purdy). He missed that (chance). Brock came in and did it. Now, I truly believe Trey can go do that. But Brock’s already done it. And that’s a very good thing for us to have.”

Difference between Purdy and Lance as quarterback choices: “We know what we have (in Purdy). I truly believe in my heart what Trey can be. It still takes time and you’ve got to go do it. In the meantime, we have a guy sitting here who already has done it. That’s a very good thing for the Niners.”