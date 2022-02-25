Kyler Murray and Cardinals on the same page after reports of a rift, now working on future deal, per report

Rumblings of a reported rift surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals was one of the extra sudden subplots to return throughout the wire throughout the early levels of the offseason. The previous No. 1 general choose grabbed the consideration of the NFL world after he scrubbed all pictures and affiliation of the staff on his social media platforms. Then, reports surfaced that there have been certainly points between Murray and the Cardinals the place the quarterback’s maturity was questioned.

Whereas that was a turbulent time for the franchise with its most vital participant, it seems like issues have subsided. Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Murray and the Cardinals are now on the same page and are shifting ahead collectively.

This newest report does jive with a latest social media put up by Murray, who stated: “All of this nonsense is just not what I am about, by no means has been, by no means will likely be. Anybody who has ever stepped between these traces with me is aware of how laborious I’m going. Love me or hate me however I will proceed to develop and get higher.” That put up included a image of Murray in a Cardinals uniform, signaling that issues are in a good place with the group.

In the speedy aftermath of these reports surfacing, the Cardinals additionally launched a assertion the place they reaffirmed that “nothing has modified relating to our opinion and excessive regard for Kyler Murray.” Proprietor Michael Bidwill told Arizona Sports 98.7-FM on Friday that he spoke to Murray on Thursday night time and stated: “Put me in the nook of ‘I really like him’ and I do know he’ll get higher.”

Together with that rift reportedly being resolved, Slater provides that Murray and the Cardinals are now working towards both exercising the quarterback’s fifth-year choice or come to phrases on a long-term contract extension. The 24-year-old is getting into the last 12 months of his rookie contract this season. Because it pertains to an extension, Bidwill added that Murray is “a part of our long-term plan.”

This previous season, Murray helped lead the Cardinals to an 11-6 marketing campaign that ended with a playoff loss to the eventual Tremendous Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the opening spherical. That included a late-season collapse the place they misplaced 4 of their final 5 to shut out the common season. Regardless of that lackluster ending, Murray once more put collectively a formidable statistical season. He had a career-high 69.2 completion share and threw for over 3,700 yards for the third consecutive season.