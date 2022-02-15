Kyler Murray breaks social media silence, responds to reports about his work ethic, desire to win

Throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl, the future of Kyler Murray in Arizona has been one of the NFL’s biggest storylines. Questions regarding Murray and the Cardinals began after Murray unfollowed the team on social media. Those questions intensified on Sunday after ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that that is indeed a rift between Murray and the organization.

Murray broke his silence on Monday night. Via his Instagram account, the two time Pro Bowl quarterback non-directly responded to reports that he is “self-centered, immature, and a finger pointer.” Murray’s comments were accompanied by a photo of himself in a Cardinals uniform.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get into this position that believed in me and to win championships,” Murray said. “All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. “Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

Losing can create negativity, which is apparently part of what has transpired in Arizona. The NFL’s last unbeaten team, the Cardinals won just four more games after their 7-0 start to the season. They were 10-2 before winning just one of their final five games of the regular season. Arizona provided little punch in its 34-11 loss to the eventual champions in the wild card round of the playoffs. While they made the playoffs for the first time since 2015, last season marked the second straight year while the Cardinals faded late in the season.

Murray was reportedly embarrassed following the playoff loss, per Mortensen, and thought he was being framed as the scapegoat. Conversely, select Cardinals veterans are hoping to reach out to Murray on how he can better handle adversity, per the report.

Despite all of the reported drama, Mortensen added that the Cardinals expect that cooler heads will ultimately prevail. And while that might be true, questions regarding Murray’s future will likely continue until the Cardinals sign him to a longterm deal. Murray is entering the final year of his rookie contract, as he is slated to become a free agent after the 2022 season.