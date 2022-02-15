Kyler Murray responds to reports of frustration with Cardinals, calls rumors ‘nonsense’

Not long after Kyler Murray erased all references to the Cardinals from his social media, a report came out calling the Arizona QB “self-center, immature and someone who points fingers.”

Now, Murray is responding back.

The QB took to Twitter on Monday to say “all of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be.”

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me and to win championships,” Murray wrote. “Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

On Sunday, a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen stated Murray was embarrassed by Arizona losing to the Rams in the Wild Card round felt he was the scapegoat for the loss.

The report from Mortensen, citing sources, stated that Murray was “self-centered, immature and someone who points fingers,” while also noting some veterans want to help Murray become better at dealing with adversity.

Per the report, the Cardinals still believe Murray will be the team’s quarterback of the present and future and the team expects the situation to calm down.

The team put out a statement in response to the ESPN report, affirming their belief in Murray as the long-term answer for the team.

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray. We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league,” the team said in a statement, according to ProFootballTalk. “We are excited to continue that improvement in 202 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

According to Spotrac, Murray is entering the final year of his contract with the Cardinals, though the team will have the chance to pick up his fifth-year option. The team will have to pick that up by May 2.

In Arizona’s loss to Los Angeles in the wild-card round, Murray completed just 19 of 34 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Overall on the year, he completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while rushing 88 times for 423 yards and five more scores.

Each season under Murray has netted the Cardinals a better record as the team went from 5-10-1 his first season to 8-8 in 2020 and 9-5 — in his 14 starts — in 2021. The Cardinals began the 2021 season 7-0 before going 4-6 down the stretch of the season.