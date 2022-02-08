Kyler Murray unfollows Cardinals on social media, deletes all franchise-related pictures on Instagram

If Kyler Murray is sending a message to the Arizona Cardinals, the franchise will certainly be paying attention over the coming months. In a surprising move after Sunday’s Pro Bowl, Murray unfollowed the Cardinals on social media and removed all photos affiliated with the team on his Instagram account.

Murray has just two photos remaining on his Instagram account: A photo of him and Micah Parsons in their Pro Bowl uniforms (noticeably Murray’s helmet is facing forward so the Cardinals logo isn’t seen) and a picture of him back when he was playing quarterback at Oklahoma.

Murray has played out the first three years of his rookie contract with the Cardinals and has a fifth-year option by the team that will likely be exercised prior to the final year of his rookie deal. He has a cap hit of $11,386,841 for the 2022 season, but will be seeking that lucrative contract extension in the coming months.

Murray has completed 66.9% of his passes for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns to 34 interceptions in three seasons with the Cardinals, while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns. Murray and Cam Newton are the only players in NFL history with 10,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards after their first three seasons. He and Newton are also the only players with 10,000 passing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns after their first three seasons.

Murray, Newton and Josh Allen are the only quarterbacks with 20 rushing touchdowns after their first three seasons. His 1,786 rushing yards are the fourth-most by a quarterback after his first three seasons.

Based on the dual-threat ability of Murray, a contract extension appears deserved — especially since the Cardinals were a 3-13 team when he arrived and the team’s win total has improved every year he’s been with the franchise.

Whether the Cardinals will pay Murray this offseason will be up to general manager Steve Keim. A 4-7 finish to the season with a wild card playoff loss shouldn’t hinder the Cardinals’ decision if Murray is the franchise quarterback going forward