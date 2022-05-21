Kylian Mbappe decision: PSG superstar to stay in Paris, turns down Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has made his decision. Arguably the top young talent in all of world soccer will be staying at Paris Saint-Germain instead of moving to Real Madrid, according to CBS Sports transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. Mbappe is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Parisians.

Mbappe, 23, has been the subject of intense speculation since last summer when a move to Real failed to materialize, and the former AS Monaco was left to see out the remaining 12 months of his contract before being a free agent this summer.

The French superstar nearly led the Ligue 1 winners past Real in this season’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 only for Mauricio Pochettino’s men to throw it away at Santiago Bernabeu, which appeared to settle the question of Mbappe’s future in Los Blancos’ favor. The La Liga champions have since made it all the way to the final and will now face Liverpool at Stade de France in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis next weekend.

Mbappe was crowned Ligue 1 player of the year for the third consecutive time last weekend and is coming off a 36-goal season. He scored 42 goals last campaign and has at least 30 in his last four seasons with PSG.

The news of Mbappe staying is absolutely massive for PSG as they aim to claim European glory in the near future, having gone all in last summer with the signing of Lionel Messi. Keeping Mbappe allows the club to field him, Messi and Neymar in the attack for next season, where they will once again be one of the favorites to win UCL.

CBS Sports will have more on this breaking story shortly.