Kylian Mbappe injury: PSG’s French superstar travels to Spain for Real Madrid showdown despite left foot knock

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe is part of their squad despite suffering a left foot injury ahead of Wednesday’s crucial UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu (catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+).

The France international’s goal separates the two sides heading into the return leg in the Spanish capital but he picked up a knock in training on Monday despite having missed the loss away at OGC Nice over the weekend in Ligue 1.

“Kylian Mbappe took a blow to his left foot in training today,” read an official PSG medical update. “He underwent treatment this afternoon. Clinical exams are reassuring, and a new update will be made in 24 hours.”

Mbappe, 23, was rushed to hospital for immediate testing and although initial fears were that he would be entirely ruled out against Real, the early results have revealed no serious damage and there is still hope that he could feature significantly and he has been included in Mauricio Pochettino’s group of players.

However, PSG’s medical update did confirm that Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera will miss out on the trip to Madrid having failed to recover in time to make the traveling party.

“Sergio Ramos will train individually until the end of the week,” added the statement. “Ander Herrera is also training alone and continues to receive treatment for conjunctivitis. He will resume training with the squad at the end of this week.”

PSG lead Real 1-0 thanks to Mbappe and a draw will be enough to send Pochettino’s men through to the quarterfinals with all the action available to follow on Paramount+. The Argentine is expected to reveal more details on his star No. 7’s fitness on Tuesday at his press conference ahead of the game.