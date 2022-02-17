LaLiga president Javier Tebas has said he is certain that Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid this summer.

A long-term target of Real Madrid, Mbappe has yet to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain and becomes a free agent this summer.

Tebas also said that Mbappe will not be the only top signing by Madrid in the coming transfer window.

“Madrid will get Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland as the others [Barcelona and Juventus] are half [financially] ruined,” he said.

“That Mbappe comes is great news for LaLiga. It would be a joy for LaLiga. It’s the best thing that could happen to LaLiga.”

Tebas later clarified his comments regarding Mbappe and said that while he does not have any facts, there is strong indication that the France international will leave PSG at the end of the season.

“I have no information regarding Mbappe,” Tebas said.

“But I’ve seen few cases of players who have six months left on their contracts that have not renewed their contracts and then went on to continue at the club.”

PSG turned down a €200 million bid from Real Madrid for Mbappe last summer.

Mbappe’s family has been in talks with the Ligue 1 leaders over a short-term extension but no deal has been reached.

Kylian Mbappe has said he hasn’t made a decision on his future. Photo by Loic Baratoux/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mbappe, 23, said after scoring a wonder goal in Tuesday’s 1-0 win against Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 opener, that he has not decided his future.

“I know I play in one of the best teams in the world,” Mbappe said.

“I’m going to give everything in what is left of the season. I haven’t decided my future. I’m happy to be a PSG player.”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti described Mbappe as “unstoppable” and “currently the best player in Europe” after his team’s midweek defeat in Paris.

Mbappe’s arrival at the Bernabeu stadium would be a huge boost for LaLiga, which lost multiple Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the last four years.

Messi left Barcelona as a free agent for PSG in September while Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018 in a €100m transfer from Real Madrid.

Tebas said at the time that Messi’s departure was particularly “painful” for LaLiga.

“Just as when Cristiano Ronaldo, [Pep] Guardiola or [Jose] Mourinho left, we knew that one day this would happen,” Tebas said.

“We have been lucky to have had the two best footballers in the world in the two best teams in the world and LaLiga has been able to take advantage of that and be at the forefront worldwide.

“Perhaps Messi’s departure is more painful because I personally consider him the best in the history and he didn’t deserve to go like this, not just from Barca but from LaLiga.”