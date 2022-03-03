Kylian Mbappe’s PSG future: Real Madrid target has option of staying

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo says the club “will do everything possible to retain” Kylian Mbappe.

A long-term target of Real Madrid, Mbappe has not signed a new contract with PSG and becomes a free agent in the summer.

– ESPN+ viewers’ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

“We have a possibility,” Leonardo said of Mbappe’s options of staying. “As long as there is no signature [with another club], we will try everything, we will do everything possible to retain him.”

While PSG have not given up hope of keeping the France international, Leonardo denied recent reports the club had offered Mbappe a two-year contract extension that would see him earn around €50 million a season in addition to a €200m loyalty bonus.

“It is not true,” Leonardo said. “We have not sent a specific offer. There is an important element: I think the last thing we will put into this contract will be money…It’s not about that [money]. Kylian has such a great value that I believe that is secondary. I think that to put a figure he will take two minutes.

Instead, PSG’s focus is on convincing Mbappe that PSG is the right club for him to succeed.

“We want to put him in the best conditions to be the best possible player,” Leonardo said, before referring to PSG’s ownership

“What Qatar has done in the last 10 years has placed PSG among the greats. Today, the club is a reality. He [Mbappe] is loved, admired and respected.

“Kylian is the best in the world right now. [PSG’s Lionel] Messi has always been at this level, and I believe he continues to be, but it’s normal that others arrive…It’s not a case of judging who is best. One is 23 years old, and the other is 34.”

Leonardo added that there is “harmony and respect” between Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG remains undecided. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Leonardo, meanwhile, has vehemently denied that PSG will make a coaching change at the end of the season.

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has been linked with PSG as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, who is a reported target of Manchester United.

Former Tottenham coach Pochettino joined PSG in January 2021 and guided the team to the Coupe de France last season.

“Honestly, we haven’t thought about a coaching change,” Leonardo said. “Truthfully.

“He [Pochettino] has a year left on his contract [until June 2023].

“We’ve never contacted Zidane or anyone else. Before he (Pochettino) came here, Pochettino was among the best five coaches, and he still is. “He’s never asked to leave.”

Leonardo also spoke about Sergio Ramos’ situation.

Despite claiming that things haven’t worked out the way PSG planned, Leonardo believes the veteran defender’s career is not over.

Muscular injuries have limited the 35-year-old to five appearances in all competitions since joining PSG as a free agent on a two-year contract after leaving Real Madrid in July.

“He was well physically when we signed him,” Leonardo said of Ramos. “Up to now he has played five games. Unfortunately, what we wanted has not happened. It’s difficult for him, for us. But our reports are clear. The day that we say he can’t play anymore, it will be clear for everyone. But it’s not the case. We will wait before drawing conclusions, the season is not over. But I’m not afraid to own up to mistakes when I make them.”