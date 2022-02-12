Kylie Jenner Announces The Name Of Newborn Baby Boy With Travis Scott

Just a couple days after revealing that she gave birth to baby number two, Kylie Jenner has announced the name of her second child with Travis Scott.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their second baby together, a son, on February 2, announcing the news about a week later. At the time, the new mother-of-two only posted a black-and-white photo of her daughter Stormi’s hand holding onto the newborn’s, posting a blue heart and his birthday, 2/2/22.

Now, shortly following news of their bundle of joy, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has revealed the name of their son: Wolf Webster. She kept the announcement simple, posting an Instagram Story with a black background and white text, writing the baby boy’s name along with a white heart.

While the Kar-Jenner clan are known for their unconventional baby names (See: North, True, Chicago, Psalm…) Kylie actually seems to be on trend with a lot of new moms–including Eve! The singer gave birth to her first child just a day before Jenner, naming the boy Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.