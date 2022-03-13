Kyrie Irving attends Nets-Knicks in Brooklyn; LeBron James, Kevin Durant rip rule keeping star sidelined

Late within the first half on Sunday afternoon, a buzz went round Barclays Heart. Not for something taking place on the courtroom, however as a result of an unmasked Kyrie Irving had simply arrived to take his courtside seat for the Brooklyn Nets’ matchup with the New York Knicks. Within the newest episode of this season-long saga, Irving has been cleared to attend residence video games — like Sunday’s 110-107 win over the Knicks — regardless of remaining unvaccinated in opposition to COVID-19. However whereas he can now enter Barclays Heart, he’s nonetheless not allowed to play, which has resulted in loads of confusion and consternation, each inside and out of doors the franchise.
Late in February, New York Metropolis mayor Eric Adams introduced that he was planning to take away the town’s public sector vaccine and masks mandates. These guidelines have been formally relaxed on March 7, which meant unvaccinated individuals — together with Irving — have been not barred from public areas resembling bars, gyms and huge venues together with Barclays Heart.
So if he is allowed within the constructing, why is he not allowed to play? New York Metropolis additionally has a personal sector vaccine mandate which has been in place since Dec. 27, and Adams introduced that it’ll stay in place. Should you work for a New York-based enterprise, you should be vaccinated to indicate as much as work. We noticed this in motion in February when Adams fired over 1,000 metropolis employees who refused to get the vaccine.
In brief, Irving might be at Barclays Heart on his personal time, however he can’t be there as an worker suiting up for the Nets.
“It will ship the fallacious message simply to have an exception for one participant once we’re telling numerous variety of New York Metropolis workers, ‘Should you do not comply with the foundations, you will not be capable to be employed,'” Adams mentioned in an look on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Avenue” just lately.
“Companies have their vaccine mandate,” Adams continued. “Metropolis workers have their vaccine mandates. I’ve to comply with the foundations. And belief me, I would like Kyrie on the courtroom. We’re right here proper now opening our metropolis due to vaccine mandates. We won’t shut down once more.”
It might appear unusual that Irving might be inside Barclays Heart, stroll round freely with no masks, sit courtside and hang out with his teammates in the locker room, however not play. That appears to be level that Irving and the Nets try to show by having him present up for a nationwide TV recreation, and from a pure security perspective they’re proper.
LeBron James, Irving’s former teammate in Cleveland, weighed in Sunday, saying the rule makes “completely zero sense.”
Kevin Durant, who scored 53 factors within the win over the Knicks, was requested concerning the mandate after the sport. “Just about everyone on the planet is confused at this level,” Durant told reporters. “Early on within the season, folks did not perceive what was occurring however now, it simply appears silly. Eric [Adams], you gotta determine this out.”
Adams, although, has proven no real interest in making a loophole to permit Irving to play, and isn’t going to take away the mandates for all the metropolis to be able to placate one (extraordinarily high-profile) particular person. Whereas talking to reporters on Sunday, Adams was heckled by a fan about Irving not being allowed to play.
“You are proper, son,” Adams said. “Thanks. Pay attention, you are proper. Kyrie can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated.”
