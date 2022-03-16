Kyrie Irving erupts for career-high 60 points as NBA’s scoring binge shows no signs of slowing down

One evening after Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Cities set this season’s single-game scoring excessive with 60 factors in opposition to the Spurs, Kyrie Irving matched him together with his personal 60 piece in Brooklyn’s 150-108 victory over the Magic on Tuesday.

Identical to Cities, Irving solely wanted 31 pictures for his 60 factors. He made 20 of these pictures, together with eight of 12 from 3. He sunk 12 of 13 from the free-throw line. He did all of it in 35 minutes.

The 60 factors is a Brooklyn Nets franchise report, breaking Deron Williams’ earlier mark of 57. Because it occurs, 57 was additionally Irving’s earlier profession excessive, which he set in 2015 in opposition to San Antonio. Kyrie’s explosion comes precisely one week after he went for 50 in a win over the Hornets.

Irving’s evening continues what has been a wild scoring binge throughout the NBA of late. Over the previous two weeks alone, there have been six video games of at the very least 50 factors: Irving (50, 60), LeBron James (50, 56) Jayson Tatum (54) and Kevin Durant (53). Add to {that a} 47 for Stephen Curry, a 47 and 46 for Trae Younger, 45 for Jordan Clarkson, 44 for Josh Hart and De’Aaron Fox (who additionally had a 41), 43 for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, 41 for Darius Garland and 40 for Nikola Jokic.

Irving scored 41 of his 60 within the first half, the best single-half output within the league this season. Irving scored 16 within the first quarter, 25 within the second quarter, 10 within the third quarter and 9 within the fourth. With Durant’s 53 on Sunday and one other 51-piece in opposition to the Pistons again in mid December, Irving and KD change into the primary teammates to publish a number of 50-point video games in the identical season since Elgin Baylor and Jerry West.

The Nets had been taking part in on the entrance finish of a again to again, however don’t fret about Kyrie carrying himself out. He cannot play at dwelling vs. Dallas on Wednesday anyway. The truth is, he cannot play in Brooklyn’s subsequent three video games, that means he will not swimsuit up once more for nearly two weeks.