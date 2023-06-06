Kyrie Irving reportedly recruiting LeBron James to Dallas Mavs

The NBA’s offseason is in complete swing and rumors are already swirling about possible roster shakeups. Reports have emerged highlighting the potential for LeBron James reuniting with former teammate Kyrie Irving at the Dallas Mavericks all through loose company.

Irving, who’s lately a loose agent, has reportedly proven pastime in becoming a member of the Mavericks along James, who has yet one more 12 months on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The hosts of the podcast Locked On Mavs, Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris, not too long ago mentioned the prospective reunion between the previous teammates.

“There’s a chess match that’s going on between LeBron and Pelinka,” Harris famous. “LeBron needs Kyrie in L.A., the Lakers don’t.”

While the rumors have enthusiasts speculating in regards to the possible reunion, it’s nonetheless too early within the offseason to resolve which workforce James and Irving will in the end land on. However, rumors like those continuously point out a bigger technique at play.

“I think it’s a LeBron-Klutch leverage play or a Kyrie to L.A. leverage play,” Angstadt mentioned.