L.A. County hospital seeks public’s help identifying patient

Authorities with the Los Angeles General Medical Center are inquiring for the general public’s help in identifying a male patient.
The roughly 55-year-old guy was once admitted on May 27 after an unknown incident within the 900 block of North Vignes Street in Los Angeles, now not a ways from the Twin Towers Correctional facility.
The patient is described as being round 6 foot 1 inch tall and weighing about 170 kilos with a mean construct. He has shaved gentle brown, grimy blond hair and hazel-colored eyes.
Anyone with information about this guy or who would possibly know his circle of relatives is requested to touch Cesar Robles, a scientific employee at L.A. General Medical Center’s Department of Social Work at 323-409-6884.
