LA Clippers acquire Norman Powell from Portland Trail Blazers in 5-player trade

The LA Clippers are acquiring Portland Trail Blazers veterans Norman Powell and Robert Covington in a trade that sends Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick to Portland, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The Clippers will send a 2025 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons, sources said.

The deal sets up both teams for additional moves as they reshape rosters ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline and beyond.

For the Clippers, the acquisition of Powell delivers them a high-level scoring guard and defender to partner with All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the next several years. LA is determined to surround those two stars — both currently sidelined with injuries — with shooters and versatile defenders.

The Blazers clear Powell’s five-year, $90 million contract as the Blazers prepare to commit to a long-term extension this summer with 21-year-old Anfernee Simons, who has been a revelation for the franchise this year. Both Bledsoe and Winslow are under contract through next season and are capable rotation players.

The deal moves Portland under the luxury tax threshold and expands LA’s payroll from $93.9 million to $112.9 million. The Clippers and Blazers are both expected to continue to make deals over the next week. The Blazers’ plan is to continue to reshape the roster around All-NBA guard Damian Lillard.

Johnson was the 21st pick in the 2021 draft out of Tennessee. The 19-year-old is considered to have significant potential.

Powell, 28, has averaged 18.7 points on 40.6% 3-point shooting this season. He arrived in a deadline trade with the Toronto Raptors a year ago and signed an extension with Portland over the summer.