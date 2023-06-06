LA County supervisors to throw formal support behind Writers Guild of America strike

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is predicted to officially throw its support behind the Writers Guild of America on Tuesday, because the strike through greater than 11,500 WGA contributors in opposition to Hollywood studios continues.

“The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unequivocally stands in solidarity with the WGA and believe their negotiation positions to be reasonable and necessary,” in accordance to a movement through Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Kathryn Barger.

Contract negotiations between WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers were stalled, with the studios specializing in talks with the Directors Guild of America — with which it reached a tentative hard work settlement over the weekend.

The board movement blamed the writers strike on “the changing business model of the entertainment industry toward streaming services.” This, the movement contends, has led to shorter assignments “leaving many writers underpaid and overworked.”

Meanwhile, in accordance to the movement, “studios have collected almost $30 billion (annually) in profits between 2017 and 2021.” The movement means that such earnings will not be sustainable except the manufacturers deal with the writers slightly.

The AMPTP has downplayed some of the union’s calls for, insisting that writers got considerable bumps in streaming residuals below the remaining contract. Studios have additionally challenged the union’s call for on minimal numbers of writers on tasks and paintings promises.

If the movement is licensed Tuesday, the board would ship a letter signed through all 5 board contributors to manufacturers expressing their support of the WGA and urging the AMPTP to go back to the bargaining desk.

The AMPTP is scheduled on Wednesday to start contract talks with SAG- AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors. SAG-AFTRA introduced Monday that its club had overwhelmingly licensed a strike-authorization vote, giving the union the facility to name a strike if contract talks are unsuccessful.

SAG-AFTRA contributors voted 97.91% in choose of authorizing a strike if wanted, with just about 65,000 other folks — just about part of the union’s club — casting ballots. SAG-AFTRA’s contract with AMPTP expires on the finish of June.

The AMPTP issued a commentary Monday evening announcing, “We are approaching these negotiations with the goal of achieving a new agreement that is beneficial to SAG-AFTRA members and the industry overall.”

Many actors and SAG-AFTRA officers have already been noticed strolling wood traces during the last month in team spirit with the WGA.