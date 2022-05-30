LA Dodgers’ Star Trea Turner’s Latest Collaboration With LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger Goes Beyond MLB and NBA

LA Dodgers have been one of the best offensive group within the 2022 season. And why not? Their batting line-up consists of gamers like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner as a shortstop. With this type of batting order, it’s no shock they’ve scored essentially the most runs within the present season.

Whether or not it’s on the sphere or off the sphere, the Dodgers batters are having their finest time in 2022. Lately, the Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has joined palms with the NBA legend LeBron James and Hollywood famous person Arnold Schwarzenegger for a sports activities vitamin model.

Speaking concerning the LA Dodgers, not solely the offense, however additionally they have among the best defenses in the whole MLB. With Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson from the mound, the Dodgers have been rock stable within the protection.

LA Dodgers’ Trea Turner to develop into the corporate ambassador of LeBron James-led vitamin model

Per Business Wire, Trea Turner has develop into the model ambassador of a sports activities vitamin model, Ladder. The NBA legend LeBron James, together with Arnold Schwarzenegger, has based the corporate. Ladder is a vitamin model that makes exercise dietary supplements for athletes.

Oct 1, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner (6) hits a grand slam dwelling run towards the Milwaukee Brewers through the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Obligatory Credit score: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports activities

The Dodgers star stated that the merchandise of Ladder have develop into a vital a part of his skilled life.

“I’m excited to hitch the Ladder household. Staying on the prime of my sport over the course of a 162-game season isn’t straightforward. So the clear efficiency merchandise from Ladder are a vital a part of my each day routine,” said Turner.

Trea Turner in MLB

Having performed for over seven years in Main League Baseball, Trea Turner has develop into an integral a part of the LA Dodgers. Debuted for the Washington Nationals, Turner has joined the Dodgers within the 2021 season.

Turner is without doubt one of the only a few MLB gamers who’s the grasp of stealing bases. The Dodgers star has topped the MLB Stolen Base Leaderboard two occasions. He was additionally on the 2021 All-Star group.

