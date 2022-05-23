LA Galaxy seek “killer instinct” after Houston Dynamo drubbing at home

LA will need a response with a huge US Open Cup Round of 16 match vs. LAFC looming on Wednesday (10:30 pm ET | ESPN+). They already beat their El Trafico rivals 2-1 earlier this year, but their form is waning at the moment.
The Galaxy were also one of MLS’s best defensive sides a couple of weeks ago, but struggling home form has dented that perch.
“The message in that group is, we can play nice and lose games [and] that’s unacceptable,” Vanney said. “We have to find the ugly, and the fight, and the competitive side, and the killer instinct to win games, to take what can be nice moments of soccer and turn them into real winning soccer, which is the hard, nasty work that’s done in front of the goal.”