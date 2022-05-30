LA Lakers News Roundup: Jayson Tatum pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in Conference Finals win, recent study states 2021-22 season team most disappointing in NBA history, and more

Loads of tales surrounding the LA Lakers have been within the limelight of late following their hiring of recent head coach Darvin Ham.

Many across the NBA have steered that Ham is the best match for the star-studded Lakers roster because of his commanding presence within the locker room and expertise in teaching elite gamers. He additionally has LeBron James’ seal of approval and will probably be fascinating to see how he fares in his first season as head coach.

In the meantime, the LA Lakers’ 2021-22 NBA season continues to attract criticism. A current examine has ranked them as probably the most disappointing staff in league historical past.

Current examine suggests 2021-22 Lakers are probably the most disappointing staff in NBA historical past