LA Lakers News Roundup: Jayson Tatum pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in Conference Finals win, recent study states 2021-22 season team most disappointing in NBA history, and more

Loads of tales surrounding the LA Lakers have been within the limelight of late following their hiring of recent head coach Darvin Ham.
Many across the NBA have steered that Ham is the best match for the star-studded Lakers roster because of his commanding presence within the locker room and expertise in teaching elite gamers. He additionally has LeBron James’ seal of approval and will probably be fascinating to see how he fares in his first season as head coach.
In the meantime, the LA Lakers’ 2021-22 NBA season continues to attract criticism. A current examine has ranked them as probably the most disappointing staff in league historical past.
Current examine suggests 2021-22 Lakers are probably the most disappointing staff in NBA historical past
The blockbuster commerce to accumulate Russell Westbrook was one of many key causes behind their sturdy odds of profitable the championship. Nonetheless, LeBron James and Anthony Davis endured injury-riddled seasons whereas Westbrook struggled to develop chemistry because the third-option behind the Lakers’ co-captains.
A current report by NBC Los Angeles acknowledged that the 2021-22 LA Lakers staff was probably the most disappointing in league historical past. This is what the report stated:
“Merely trying on the Lakers seasons in current reminiscence, it was robust to argue, however now, because of a staff of veteran journalists and oddsmakers at Bookies.com, it is now official: not solely have been the 2021-22 Lakers probably the most disappointing staff in franchise historical past, however in accordance with their method, they’re probably the most disappointing staff in NBA historical past!”