LA Lakers News Roundup: Jayson Tatum pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in Conference Finals win, recent study states 2021-22 season team most disappointing in NBA history, and more

May 30, 2022
Loads of tales surrounding the LA Lakers have been within the limelight of late following their hiring of recent head coach Darvin Ham.

Many across the NBA have steered that Ham is the best match for the star-studded Lakers roster because of his commanding presence within the locker room and expertise in teaching elite gamers. He additionally has LeBron James’ seal of approval and will probably be fascinating to see how he fares in his first season as head coach.

In the meantime, the LA Lakers’ 2021-22 NBA season continues to attract criticism. A current examine has ranked them as probably the most disappointing staff in league historical past.

Current examine suggests 2021-22 Lakers are probably the most disappointing staff in NBA historical past

Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

Groups need at the least one first-round decide to tackle Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract, per @jovanbuha https://t.co/cdD58zJpsF

The blockbuster commerce to accumulate Russell Westbrook was one of many key causes behind their sturdy odds of profitable the championship. Nonetheless, LeBron James and Anthony Davis endured injury-riddled seasons whereas Westbrook struggled to develop chemistry because the third-option behind the Lakers’ co-captains.

A current report by NBC Los Angeles acknowledged that the 2021-22 LA Lakers staff was probably the most disappointing in league historical past. This is what the report stated:

“Merely trying on the Lakers seasons in current reminiscence, it was robust to argue, however now, because of a staff of veteran journalists and oddsmakers at Bookies.com, it is now official: not solely have been the 2021-22 Lakers probably the most disappointing staff in franchise historical past, however in accordance with their method, they’re probably the most disappointing staff in NBA historical past!”

Jayson Tatum pays tribute to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in Celtics’ Recreation 7 win over Warmth

Boston Celtics v Miami Warmth - Recreation Seven

“I got you today”Jayson Tatum sent a message to Kobe Bryant before Game 7 ♾🐍 https://t.co/mMkOPGGI1M

Chauncey Billups says Darvin Ham is the best man for LA Lakers job

Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

From the again of a highschool bench to the Lakers’ greatest seat – @BA_Turner and I spoke to folks from key moments in Darvin Ham’s basketball profession — folks from Saginaw Excessive, Chauncey Billups and Metta Sandiford-Artest to get a way of Ham latimes.com/sports/lakers/…

Portland Path Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups additionally applauded Ham lately, saying he’s the best match for the 17-time NBA champions. This is what Billups instructed the Los Angeles Instances (via Lakers Daily):

“He’s going to be sincere as a coach of the Lakers, which is what I feel you want within the NBA immediately — any person that’s going to be sincere however know the best way to be sincere with out truly simply tearing you down.”

He added:

Additionally Learn
Article Continues beneath

“What are you able to say? He’s gained as a participant. He’s gained as a coach. I imply, this dude is greater than certified for the duty at hand. I’m so pleased and pleased with him. I spoke to him final night time and he was so excited.”

Billups concluded:

“He’s prepared for this job. He’s the best man for this Lakers job.”

Will probably be fascinating to see how Ham will get alongside because the LA Lakers’ head coach.





