LaborLaw:Employmentdiscriminationandartificialintelligence,employersbeware|LocalBusinessNews

ByKARENMICHAEL
Specialcorrespondent
Employerscontinuetofindnewwaystoautomatebusinesspractices,includingusingsoftwareprogramsthatprovideforartificialintelligence(AI)inavarietyofemploymentpractices,includingrecruitment.
ByKARENMICHAEL
Specialcorrespondent
Employerscontinuetofindnewwaystoautomatebusinesspractices,includingusingsoftwareprogramsthatprovideforartificialintelligence(AI)inavarietyofemploymentpractices,includingrecruitment.
Thesenewtechnologies,whilepromisinginmanyrespects,havegarneredtheattentionoftheEqualEmploymentOpportunityCommission,whichlastyearlaunchedtheArtificialIntelligenceandAlgorithmicFairnessInitiative.TheEEOCannouncedtheinitiative’sintendedmission“toensurethattheuseofsoftware,includingartificialintelligence(AI),machinelearningandotheremergingtechnologiesusedinhiringandotheremploymentdecisionscomplywiththefederalcivilrightslawsthattheEEOCenforces.”
TheEEOCannounced,“Throughtheinitiative,theEEOCwillexaminemorecloselyhowexistinganddevelopingtechnologiesfundamentallychangethewaysemploymentdecisionsaremade.Theinitiative’sgoalistoguideemployers,employees,jobapplicantsandvendorstoensurethatthesetechnologiesareusedfairlyandconsistentlywithfederalequalemploymentopportunitylaws.”
InaclearsignofthepotentialdangersofAI,theEEOCfiledsuitearlierthismonthagainstiTutorGroupforagediscriminationaftertheEEOCdeterminedthatthecompanyprogrammeditsonlinesoftwaretoautomaticallyrejectmorethan200olderotherwisequalifiedapplicants.
ThetrilogyofcompaniesprovideEnglish-languagetutoringservicestostudentsinChina.Accordingtothelawsuit,in2020thecompanyprogrammeditstutorapplicationsoftwaretoautomaticallyrejectfemaleapplicantsage55orolderandmaleapplicantsage60orolder.
Iftrue,thiswouldviolatetheAgeDiscriminationinEmploymentAct,whichprotectsapplicantsandemployeesage40andover.
EEOCChairCharlotteA.Burrowssaidofthesuit,“Agediscriminationisunjustandunlawful.Evenwhentechnologyautomatesthediscrimination,theemployerisstillresponsible.”Sheadded,“ThiscaseisanexampleofwhytheEEOCrecentlylaunchedanArtificialIntelligenceandAlgorithmicFairnessInitiative.Workersfacingdiscriminationfromanemployer’suseoftechnologycancountontheEEOCtoseekremedies.”
TheEEOCalsojustissueditsfirstofpromisedtechnicalassistance,whichexplainstheAmericanswithDisabilitiesActandtheUseofSoftware,AlgorithmsandArtificialIntelligencetoAssessJobApplicantsandEmployees.ThisguidancewillbediscussedinmoredetailofmyAIPart2columnnextweek.
AccordingtotheEEOCinitsnewguidance,AIcanbeusedinavarietyofsoftwareprograms,includingautomaticrésumé-screening,hiring,chatbotsoftwareforhiringandworkflow,videointerviewing,analytics,employeemonitoringandworkermanagement.
Thesesoftwareprogramsareoftencoupledwithalgorithms,whichtheEEOCdefinesas“asetofinstructionsthatcanbefollowedbyacomputertoaccomplishsomeend.”Thesealgorithmsintheemploymentsettingprovidetoolsforalgorithmicdecision-making,whichcanbeusedinallstagesofanemploymentlifecyclefromhiringtotermination.
AIaddsanotherlayerofcomplexitywherebyAIcanbeusedwhendevelopingalgorithmstoassistandprovideefficienciestoemployersinhelpingthemmakedecisions.TheEEOCcitesCongress’definitionofAIas“machine-basedsystemthatcan,foragivensetofhuman-definedobjectives,makepredictions,recommendationsordecisionsinfluencingrealorvirtualenvironments.”
ExamplescitedbytheEEOCinclude:
EmployersneedtoaskwhattypesofsoftwareandAIprogramsexistintheircurrenthumanresourcesfunctionsandmakesurethattheirowndataanalyticsprovideforfairnessandnon-discriminationinthesetechnologies.
Employersshouldalsobecautiousaboutwalkingblindlyintopromisesofefficiencyinnewtechnologies.
Nextweek,IwilldiscusshowAIcancreatedisabilitydiscrimination.
Moreinformationcanbefoundat
KarenMichaelisanattorneyandpresidentofRichmond-basedKarenMichaelPLCandauthorof“StayHired.”[email protected]