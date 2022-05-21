LaborLaw:Employmentdiscriminationandartificialintelligence,employersbeware|LocalBusinessNews

Business

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
ByKARENMICHAEL
Specialcorrespondent

Employerscontinuetofindnewwaystoautomatebusinesspractices,includingusingsoftwareprogramsthatprovideforartificialintelligence(AI)inavarietyofemploymentpractices,includingrecruitment.

Thesenewtechnologies,whilepromisinginmanyrespects,havegarneredtheattentionoftheEqualEmploymentOpportunityCommission,whichlastyearlaunchedtheArtificialIntelligenceandAlgorithmicFairnessInitiative.TheEEOCannouncedtheinitiative’sintendedmission“toensurethattheuseofsoftware,includingartificialintelligence(AI),machinelearningandotheremergingtechnologiesusedinhiringandotheremploymentdecisionscomplywiththefederalcivilrightslawsthattheEEOCenforces.”

TheEEOCannounced,“Throughtheinitiative,theEEOCwillexaminemorecloselyhowexistinganddevelopingtechnologiesfundamentallychangethewaysemploymentdecisionsaremade.Theinitiative’sgoalistoguideemployers,employees,jobapplicantsandvendorstoensurethatthesetechnologiesareusedfairlyandconsistentlywithfederalequalemploymentopportunitylaws.”

InaclearsignofthepotentialdangersofAI,theEEOCfiledsuitearlierthismonthagainstiTutorGroupforagediscriminationaftertheEEOCdeterminedthatthecompanyprogrammeditsonlinesoftwaretoautomaticallyrejectmorethan200olderotherwisequalifiedapplicants.

ThetrilogyofcompaniesprovideEnglish-languagetutoringservicestostudentsinChina.Accordingtothelawsuit,in2020thecompanyprogrammeditstutorapplicationsoftwaretoautomaticallyrejectfemaleapplicantsage55orolderandmaleapplicantsage60orolder.

Iftrue,thiswouldviolatetheAgeDiscriminationinEmploymentAct,whichprotectsapplicantsandemployeesage40andover.

EEOCChairCharlotteA.Burrowssaidofthesuit,“Agediscriminationisunjustandunlawful.Evenwhentechnologyautomatesthediscrimination,theemployerisstillresponsible.”Sheadded,“ThiscaseisanexampleofwhytheEEOCrecentlylaunchedanArtificialIntelligenceandAlgorithmicFairnessInitiative.Workersfacingdiscriminationfromanemployer’suseoftechnologycancountontheEEOCtoseekremedies.”

TheEEOCalsojustissueditsfirstofpromisedtechnicalassistance,whichexplainstheAmericanswithDisabilitiesActandtheUseofSoftware,AlgorithmsandArtificialIntelligencetoAssessJobApplicantsandEmployees.ThisguidancewillbediscussedinmoredetailofmyAIPart2columnnextweek.

AccordingtotheEEOCinitsnewguidance,AIcanbeusedinavarietyofsoftwareprograms,includingautomaticrésumé-screening,hiring,chatbotsoftwareforhiringandworkflow,videointerviewing,analytics,employeemonitoringandworkermanagement.

Thesesoftwareprogramsareoftencoupledwithalgorithms,whichtheEEOCdefinesas“asetofinstructionsthatcanbefollowedbyacomputertoaccomplishsomeend.”Thesealgorithmsintheemploymentsettingprovidetoolsforalgorithmicdecision-making,whichcanbeusedinallstagesofanemploymentlifecyclefromhiringtotermination.

AIaddsanotherlayerofcomplexitywherebyAIcanbeusedwhendevelopingalgorithmstoassistandprovideefficienciestoemployersinhelpingthemmakedecisions.TheEEOCcitesCongress’definitionofAIas“machine-basedsystemthatcan,foragivensetofhuman-definedobjectives,makepredictions,recommendationsordecisionsinfluencingrealorvirtualenvironments.”

ExamplescitedbytheEEOCinclude:

  • Employee-monitoringsoftwarethatratesemployeesonthebasisoftheirkeystrokesorotherfactors.
  • “Virtualassistants”or“chatbots”thataskjobcandidatesabouttheirqualificationsandrejectthosewhodonotmeetpre-definedrequirements.
  • Videointerviewingsoftwarethatevaluatescandidatesbasedontheirfacialexpressionsandspeechpatterns.
  • Testingsoftwarethatprovides“jobfit”scoresforapplicantsoremployeesregardingtheirpersonalities,aptitudes,cognitiveskillsorperceived“culturalfit”basedontheirperformanceonagameoronamoretraditionaltest.

EmployersneedtoaskwhattypesofsoftwareandAIprogramsexistintheircurrenthumanresourcesfunctionsandmakesurethattheirowndataanalyticsprovideforfairnessandnon-discriminationinthesetechnologies.

Employersshouldalsobecautiousaboutwalkingblindlyintopromisesofefficiencyinnewtechnologies.

Nextweek,IwilldiscusshowAIcancreatedisabilitydiscrimination.

MoreinformationcanbefoundatEEOC.gov.

KarenMichaelisanattorneyandpresidentofRichmond-basedKarenMichaelPLCandauthorof“StayHired.”[email protected]





