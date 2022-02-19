Lady Bisons Lose Late at Northwestern Oklahoma

ALVA, Okla. – Northwestern Oklahoma rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit, and Bailey Brown hit the eventual game-winning shot with just over a minute left and the Rangers defeated Harding 65-63 in Great American Conference action at Percefull Fieldhouse.
After trailing for much of the second half, Harding retook the lead 63-62 on a Sage Hawley layup with 1:25 left. Brown’s layup came on the next possession. Harding missed two free throws and a driving layup on its last possession of the game.
The loss was Harding’s second on its Oklahoma road trip and dropped the Lady Bisons to 17-8 overall and 13-7 in conference games. Harding has two regular season games remaining with its final home game coming Thursday against Arkansas-Monticello.
Northwestern Oklahoma won for the seventh time in its last eight home games and improved to 15-11 overall and 11-9 in conference.
Sage Hawley led Harding with 16 points and 12 rebounds, her 15th double-double of the season. Aubrey Isbell scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half.
Scout Frame led Northwestern Oklahoma with 22 points. Brown had 19 with seven rebounds and eight assists.
Harding was 9 of 15 in the first quarter and led 20-11. Northwestern was only 4 of 11. Isbell came off the bench to score seven points in the quarter.
Harding made three consecutive 3-pointers early in the second quarter to push its lead to 29-15. The Lady Bisons limited the Rangers to only 36% shooting in the first half and led 35-25 at halftime. Harding did not go to the free throw line in the first half.
Northwestern outscored Harding 14-2 over the last five minutes of the third quarter and took its first lead since early in the game 49-47 on a Brown layup with two seconds left in the period. The Rangers made 10 of 13 shots (76.9%) in the quarter.