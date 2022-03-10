Lady Gaga and Born This Way Foundation launch new online mental health course

Michael Kovac/Getty Pictures for ELLE Journal

(NEW YORK) — Woman Gaga and her Born This Means Basis have launched a brand new useful resource for younger folks for his or her psychological well being.

Gaga and Born This Means have teamed up with Canadian charity Jack.org to supply the Be There Certificates, a free on-line psychological well being course for youth and youth advocates.

The course is designed to show folks the right way to acknowledge when somebody is perhaps struggling and be taught methods to be a help.

In a video message asserting the course on social media, Gaga laid out the “5 golden guidelines of the right way to safely be there for somebody.”

“Primary: Say what you see. Quantity two: Present you care. Quantity three: Hear them out. Quantity 4: Know your position. Quantity 5: Join to assist, kindly and safely,” Gaga stated.

To entry the course, go to BeThereCertificate.org.

The Born This Means Basis, which was co-founded by Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this 12 months.

